ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Massive eagle ray jumps into Alabama family’s boat during fishing tournament

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chad Petri
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080xi9_0gjryV6i00

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A lackluster day of fishing for an Alabama woman turned into an adventure for her whole family after a giant eagle ray jumped into their boat Saturday afternoon and sent her to the hospital.

“It hit the right side of the body and pretty much had to go to the emergency room,” said April Jones, describing the impact that left her with a shoulder sprain.

Her husband, Jeremy Jones, described the chaos that unfolded in seconds Saturday afternoon: “She starts screaming, I hear stuff breaking and flopping, my grandpa falls into me. I look back, this ray is laying in the back of the boat.”

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

After the shock of getting socked by a fish they believe to weigh 400 pounds, they changed course for the Sea Lab and got some help to get the eagle ray back into the water. The eagle ray made it back into the water safely but birthed four pups that didn’t survive.

What initially started as a scary encounter quickly turned into a sense of wonder as they tried to learn all they could about the creature.

“We have an extraordinary diversity of fishes here in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, and it’s a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University. Drymon says the spotted eagle ray isn’t endangered but it’s rare for these waters.

“When we got it out of the boat, I wasn’t as scared. It was kind of cool,” said Jones’ 8-year-old son, Gunner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Ray#Hawaii Island
WGN Radio

Mega Millions reaches half-billion mark

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 – The Mega Millions jackpot is now over the half billion dollar mark, with an estimated top prize of $530 million up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday, July 19, a news release says. If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the U.S. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Migrant stash houses uncovered during South Texas hot spell

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents apprehended 48 migrants in two South Texas stash houses on Tuesday in triple-digit heat. Thirteen migrants from Mexico and El Salvador were found in a home in the small town of Alton, Texas. And 35 people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found in a home in McAllen, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
MCALLEN, TX
WGN Radio

Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19 days after visiting Florida

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after visiting Florida, according to the governor’s office Tuesday. The governor took a routine COVID test and received a positive result, after being notified of several close contacts who have tested positive for the virus. Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and been […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue AG Rokita for defamation

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita. “Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy