In 2020, the life science industry broke the record for the fastest ever developed and approved vaccine in history. The speed of that vaccine research, development and approval has left both pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers (HCPs) wondering what it means for the future of clinical research and patient treatment. Can new, safer and innovative treatments be brought to market faster than ever before? Can patients receive better, more modern treatments that are designed to treat their specific ailment? Can we ensure these treatments are not only effective, but safe?

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO