Dettelbach confirmed: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown applaud the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Steve Dettlelbach to head the ATF, formerly known as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO