Ohio State

Dettelbach confirmed: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown applaud the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Steve Dettlelbach to head the ATF, formerly known as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

By Kathy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured are Steve Dettelbach (wearing gray suit), the newly confirmed director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Ohio 11th Congressional District Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown, and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Cleveland. WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown of Cleveland and U.S. Rep. Shontel...

Cora Ida Dora
5d ago

This guy cannot be good for our country if the Browns and Portman are supporting him.What experience and expertise does this guy bring to the job ?

Sunnyphotochick
6d ago

So all of you throw these hateful statements because he was endorsed by democrats but fail to see his credentials or acknowledged past?Too bad you care more about guns then you do women

