There are plenty of options for theater and musical fans around Dallas this summer. From July 29-August 14, at Frisco Discovery Center, Theater Frisco will be putting on the performance of the Shakespearean-era, musical comedy, Something Rotten. The musical farce takes place in the 1590s and centers around the Bottom brothers. Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as “The Bard.” Tickets are available at theatrefrisco.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO