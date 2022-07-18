ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0xxB_0gjrdkR400

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police.

According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers arrived at a home and found an unresponsive girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that Charlise Bell, 16, had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. When she went back to the room, she found her sister unresponsive, according to WFTV.

WFTV said that police developed probable cause during their investigation, which led to Bell’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this case, call ASPD at 407-339-2441. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Bell, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillow#Violent Crime#Wftv#Aspd#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy