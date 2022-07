Is there really a truck in Rochester, Minnesota full of fruit that we can buy?. If you've driven on North Broadway, near the Kwik Trip by 37th Street, you've probably noticed a sign with the word "Peaches" on it. That wasn't just a tease, fresh fruit straight from Georgia is on the way to Rochester! So yes, a truck is coming with fruit for you to buy. They also have pecans though too!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO