ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pW8N_0gjrREAQ00

Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well.

The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.

Chief Executive Mary Barra's group has therefore set out to offer a varied range of vehicles to try to reach all audiences. The first 100% electric vehicle was the Bolt sedan, followed by a SUV/crossover version, the Bolt EUV, whose goal is to attract consumers who are curious about EVs by offering them one at an affordable price.

GM then aimed for the top by launching the electric version of the iconic Hummer pickup/truck. On July 22, the group will unveil an ultraluxurious electric sedan, the Cadillac Celestiq, whose whispered price of $300,000 suggests that the automaker has decided to take on its German rivals Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) and BMW (BMWYY) .

A Significant Discount to Track Drivers

But GM seems to be aiming for more than that. The veteran carmaker has just dared to do what no other car manufacturer has ever done. GM, through its premium Cadillac brand, has just launched a discounting program primarily targeting buyers of the Lyriq electric SUV, Cadillac's first-ever electric vehicle.

The company has decided to offer a $5,500 discount to a limited number of Lyriq customers, Michael Albano, a GM spokesman, confirmed to TheStreet. The vehicle's base price will thus drop from $62,990 currently to $57,490 for customers who will be part of the program, the Cadillac Lyriq Targeted Private Offer.

The program is available to certain customers who are buying or leasing the model year 2023 Lyriq from June 28 through Aug. 31.

There's s a catch, though: Interested customers will have to sign a nondisclosure agreement and give Cadillac access to their driving patterns by letting the brand track their use of the vehicles.

"The number of customer involved is intentionally very small (less than 20)," Albano said in an emailed statement. "This is a small program of less than 20 customers. Customers were selected due to location."

GM does not say how these customers were chosen, but they are located in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York. The firm also does not say which data it will collect, what it will do with the information, and which methods it intends to use to analyze the information collected. Further, whether GM will otherwise destroy the data once its study is complete is unclear.

"We will use the program to learn more about customer behaviors and their vehicles," Albano said. "As we transform our business, the launch of our first all-electric vehicle, Lyriq, provides Cadillac some unique learning opportunities.

"Therefore, we have engaged a small group of early customers who agree to share their vehicle information and customer behaviors. Cadillac will use these learnings to elevate the experience for all our customers."

Sold Out

The spokesperson added that "the details of the program are a private agreement between the customer and Cadillac."

The news about the program was first reported by Carsdirect.com.

The Lyriq is a crucial vehicle for Cadillac. It will determine the brand's success in the EV market. When the car manufacturer started taking orders, on May 19, interest was so high that GM paused the orders and said the vehicle was sold out.

"2023 Lyriq orders are full. Preorder your 2024 Lyriq today" is the message now written on the website dedicated to the vehicle.

Lyriq is Cadillac's first-all-electric offering. The company, which aims for an all-electric portfolio by 2030, said its luxury SUV/crossover has an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge.

The Lyriq, which is built at GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee, is based on the Ultium platform, a modular setup that will underpin all kinds of vehicles in the GM family.

The Lyrig rear-wheel drive has a starting price of $62,990, while the all-wheel-drive will cost an additional $2,000 and come with a second drive unit, which the carmaker says will be placed at the front of the vehicle to boost dynamics and performance.

Comments / 109

Ben Smith
3d ago

Until they can bget 600 miles per charge your average buyer isn't going to buy them at all! 300 miles is a little road trip! it's barely over a 4 hour drive!

Reply(17)
32
David J Anthony Sr.
3d ago

111 degrees in Texas right now and I have seen 3 electric cars burning from over heating of the batteries catching on fire 🔥

Reply(2)
43
Donald Hahn
3d ago

The electric cars are really only good on a slot car track. Real men have a V8 with Headers and dual exhaust.

Reply(17)
40
Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Michael Albano
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Bolt#The Cadillac Celestiq#German#Mercedes Benz#Track Drivers
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy