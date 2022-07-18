ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Zarin Swears She’s Not Thirsty; Describes Herself As “Hungry”

By Kay
 2 days ago
The lady doth protest too much! Jill Zarin has been gone from Real Housewives of New York for over a decade. But that hasn’t stopped her from earning the reputation as being one of the thirstiest Housewives ever. It’s something she’s denied for years, but it continues to dog her during her time on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

Jill recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight to defend herself against the the unflattering superlative. Said Jill, “I’m not thirsty.” She asserted, “Let me set the record straight: I am not thirsty, I am hungry. I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven.”

The former housewife concluded, “I think thirsty is a mean word to say about somebody that they’re jealous of, as wanting something that they want, too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else.” [Insert *Sure, Jan* gif here].

But many fans, along with her castmates from both RHONY and RHUGT beg to differ. Dorinda Medley threw her under the bus on a recent episode of RHUGT for allegedly inviting Bravo cameras to her late husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral. Which is something Jill had previously accused then-cast member Bethenny Frankel of doing.

Back in April, Jill claimed, “[Bethenny] came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me.” She went on to say, “I did feel a bit used.” But Dorinda, who was also present for the funeral, called Jill out on the accusation. And producers were all too happy to catch Jill in her apparent little white lie.

A producer told her in a confessional that they received an email from her assistant inviting them to the event. Jill denied it and blamed her assistant since she wasn’t cc’d on the email. Which I think we all know is suspect. Why would her assistant randomly send that without her direction? It’s not like they had anything to gain from it.

Additionally, Jill was recently the butt of the joke when news of a RHONY: Legacy series was in the works. When Andy Cohen first shared plans to feature former RHONY stars, he knew Jill would be the first to jump on the chance. He predicted, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’”

He was right when just a few days later, Jill commented a phone emoji under Bravo’s official Instagram announcement. She even tagged Andy in the post. After Jill earned major cringe points from online fans for that one, she tried to blame her daughter for posting it.

Unfortunately for Jill, these are just two incidents in a long line of thirst-heavy behavior. And subbing “hungry” for “thirsty” isn’t the flex she thinks it is. Has Jill never heard of the phrase “fame hungry?”

TELL US – IS JILL THIRSTY? OR HUNGRY? OR BOTH? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT SHE EMAILED PRODUCERS ABOUT BOBBY’S FUNERAL? WHO WOULD YOU SAY IS THE THIRSTIEST HOUSEWIFE OF ALL TIME?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

