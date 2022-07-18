ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Bryce Moore, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWGJs_0gjrLR2X00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Darby weakens, but weather impacts still expected

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

Historic south swell may be bigger than initially forecasted

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

KDHE gives update on blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted the blue-green algae hazard advisory for one Kansas lake, but the warning remains for other lakes in the state. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County was lowered from hazard status to warning status....
KSN News

Local police take specialized training to help opioid epidemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the number of drug overdose deaths continues to climb across Kansas (nationwide, the daily average for opioid overdose deaths is 130 people), special Naloxone training sessions for law enforcement agencies are being held throughout the state. “For us, it’s seconds gained that will potentially save lives,” said Sergeant Christopher Tener […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas 2nd cheapest state to live in during inflation surge

KANSAS — When it comes to affordability, how well do think your home state fares in that category? The findings were good for three of the Four States, not so good for the other. A survey titled America’s Top States for Business considered 88 different metrics and 10 categories of competitiveness. Of all 50 states, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot hits $555M

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Participants of the Kansas lottery now stand a chance of taking part in the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. According to the Kansas lottery, as of July 19, the Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to $555 million with a cash option of $316.9 million. The jackpot was last hit for $20 million in Tennessee as the previous drawing for Mega Millions on July 15 produced 1,423,423 winning tickets across the U.S.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Mega Millions grows, some Kansans win smaller prizes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be about $630 million on Friday after no one won Tuesday’s jackpot. However, more than 11,000 Kansans won smaller prizes from Tuesday’s drawing. According to the Kansas Lottery, four Kansas tickets won $500 because they matched four white balls and two tickets are worth […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy