Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police.

According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers arrived at a home and found an unresponsive girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that Charlise Bell, 16, had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. When she went back to the room, she found her sister unresponsive, according to WFTV.

WFTV said that police developed probable cause during their investigation, which led to Bell’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this case, call ASPD at 407-339-2441. No further information has been released.

