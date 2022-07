Of course, there are way too many to name, but for the sake of this article, I'm concentrating on two things. Whataburger and the huge giving hearts of Texans. Whataburger is a wonderful friend to the East Texas community. For years and years, they have given back whether through sponsoring banners at local ballfields, teaming with us at KICKS 105 to award $1000 grants every semester to area educators, or by having special fundraisers at their restaurants for various organizations. This Wednesday, Whataburger will be hosting one of those fundraisers for an outstanding East Texas agency.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO