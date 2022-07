Monday night of this week afforded former East and Middle Wester dwellers an opportunity to recall sweltering nights they used to endure. Local forest fires and an absence of wind caused a heavy pall of dense smoke to settle down in the city and lower valley. Until early morning there was hardly a stir in the air, and many people arose on Tuesday morning with smarting eyes and that lazy feeling that follows a restless sleep. One old resident declared it was the hottest night he had ever spent in Hood River, yet the thermometer shows that the temperature was about normal at 59. — Hood River News.

