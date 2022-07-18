Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

GRANEGVILLE - Idaho County Dispatch received a Thursday call requesting a welfare check on a Grangeville resident. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the caller had been attempting to contacting the man, as his dog had been found along the South Fork of the Clearwater River two days prior. The dog’s tags were from Grangeville City and attempts had been made to contact the owner off the tags with no results and the person caring for the dog was becoming concerned.

