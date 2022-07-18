ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

By LEWISTON TRIBUNE STAFF
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 1

concerned American
3d ago

Hope it gets put out soon. 😔 Praying 🙏 the Firefighters stay safe and hydrated!

Reply
5
