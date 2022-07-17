ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

No relief from the heat: Without air conditioning in many homes, residents in these cities swelter

USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSVgb_0gjrGya500

Summer's hot everywhere but for residents in these cities, air conditioning is not an afterthought - many homes simply don't have it. As temperature rise, it's become a growing concern.

USA TODAY

Officials in Britain are bracing for the worst this week as an unprecedented heat wave is forecast to push temperatures up to 40 C (104 F) for the first time in a region that has little air conditioning.

Millions of Americans who live in cities where air conditioning is not prevalent know the feeling. They have felt the full brunt of heat domes in recent years and the experience has sparked some conversations that the rest of the nation might take for granted. Namely: How do you provide relief from heat when many of your homes and buildings don't have AC?

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

From Coast To Coast, U.S. Heat Wave Threatens To Tighten Its Grip

A heat wave on Wednesday was expected to smother a broad swath of the United States for a second day, pushing temperatures to record highs in many areas and leading forecasters to warn about the dangers of dehydration and exposure. Some 100 million Americans, living from New York City to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Heat-fueled wildfires destroy homes and force evacuations

Brutal and dangerous temperatures are blanketing the U.S., with heat-fueled wildfires destroying homes and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service says more than 60 new record highs will likely be set across 20 states by the end of the week. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Heat Wave#Americans#Ac
Reader's Digest

Cancelled vs. Canceled: Which Is Correct?

Another day, another plan you might have to change. Flights are notoriously unreliable, mostly due to staff shortages—airlines and airports experienced considerable layoffs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rehiring hasn’t kept up with the increased demand for air travel. In-person events, too, may be subject to change because of continued COVID-19 infections. As you roll with the circumstances and hope for the best, you may find yourself wondering how to write out any changes you encounter. Is “cancelled” or “canceled” the correct spelling for this turn of events?
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

Cars Add a Lot of Heat to Our Cities—It's Time to Ban Them

We worry about the carbon dioxide emissions from cars, but in times like these, should we also worry about the heat? According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 68% to 72% of the energy from the fossil fuels you put in the tank is wasted as heat through the radiator and the exhaust. We are not only heating the planet indirectly through the car's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions but directly by burning fuel. This raises questions: How much heat are we adding to our cities every day, and how can we make it feel relevant?
CARS
The Independent

UK weather news – live: Thunderstorms sweep in after fire destroys homes on 40C day

Thunderstorms were set to sweep across Britain as the warmest day recorded in the country’s history came to a close.Fires broke out across England and Wales as the UK recorded a temperature above 40C for the first time ever, causing schools to shut down and leaving the transport system in disarray due to the extreme heat.Major fires damaged property in London, Yorkshire and Kent, as hundreds of firefighters desperately tried to extinguish the blazes amid very dry and stifling conditions. Several fire brigades declared major incidents due to pressure on services.The UK’s new record breaking temperature, 40.3 C, was...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heatwave: Living at 40C in Abuja, Delhi, Madrid and Sydney

Much of the UK is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to rise even further to hit up to 42C (107.6F). People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and many have been working from home. Some schools have closed early, or chosen not to open at all, while the extreme heat is putting pressure on the health service.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Drive

PSA: Hot Cars Can Become Deadly Quicker Than You Might Think

Car cabin temperature can raise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. As dangerous, unprecedented heat waves hit some parts of the United States and much of Europe, record-high temperatures can be deadly for children, pets, or even adults. Certain parts of Spain have hit highs up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be fatal. Especially inside cars, where cabin temperatures can quickly kill almost anything inside.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat

From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe's blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures. In the U.K. — where the country's weather organization issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat — parks and roads were bare as many sought shade indoors. Guards at Buckingham Palace weren't spared the soaring temperatures, breaking their usual stoicism for sips of water. For the first time on record, temperatures went above 40 C (104 F) in England on Tuesday.Those who intended to travel suffered travel disruptions, with several train lines unable to cope with the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Weeks of triple-digit heat spark wildfires in Texas as nation scorches

Firefighters continue to brave temperatures hovering around 110 degrees as they battle 18 active wildfires burning across Texas and threatening 1,200 homes. Drought conditions driven by weeks of triple-digit heat are turning the Lone Star State into a tinderbox. It's so hot, trains are slowing down, with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system capping speeds at 30 miles an hour.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trains cancelled - live: Avanti West Coast cancels all further Tuesday trains amid heatwave temperatures

Amid soaring temperatures across the UK, train operator Avanti has cancelled all remaining trains for the rest of Tuesday.“Extreme Heat: All services stopped. Do not come to the station. Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today - Tuesday 19 July,” reads the statement posted to its Twitter account shortly after 3.30pm.“Customers with tickets for today can use them tomorrow (20 July) or Thursday (21 July) , or claim a refund.”Customer service officials are also telling passengers that they may see disruption...
TRAFFIC
deseret.com

Hot homes under red warning, U.K. not prepared for extreme heat

The United Kingdom’s first ever red warning for extreme heat was given on Monday and homes across the country are not prepared for the sweltering climate. The U.K. Met Office said in a press release, “For the first time temperatures of 40 (degrees Celsius) have been forecast in the UK and the Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.”
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
Mother Jones

Extreme Heat Is Making the Fastest-Growing US Cities Unlivable

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The ferocious heatwave that is gripping much of the US south and west has highlighted an uncomfortable, ominous trend—people are continuing to flock to the cities that risk becoming unlivable due to the climate crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy