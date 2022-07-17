No relief from the heat: Without air conditioning in many homes, residents in these cities swelter

Summer's hot everywhere but for residents in these cities, air conditioning is not an afterthought - many homes simply don't have it. As temperature rise, it's become a growing concern.

USA TODAY

Officials in Britain are bracing for the worst this week as an unprecedented heat wave is forecast to push temperatures up to 40 C (104 F) for the first time in a region that has little air conditioning.

Millions of Americans who live in cities where air conditioning is not prevalent know the feeling. They have felt the full brunt of heat domes in recent years and the experience has sparked some conversations that the rest of the nation might take for granted. Namely: How do you provide relief from heat when many of your homes and buildings don't have AC?