Walnut Creek, CA

Model Bakery Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone who sent word that Napa Valley-based Model Bakery is opening their largest location yet in downtown Walnut Creek where La Fogata Mexican Bar & grill used...

sfonthebay.com

The Experience, Alameda: The Park Street Tavern Appetizers

Fans say their favorite appetizer at Park St Tavern is the Lefkas Bruschetta! Ionian white anchovies, chopped capers and red onions served on grilled freshly made Bruschetta. Very Mediterranean. Some of their dinner favorites: The Orzo and Salmon is served with baby spinach, mushrooms and roasted tomatoes in a vodka...
The Richmond Standard

Black Star Pirate BBQ owners find treasure in historic Baltic Building

The Black Star pirates are coming to The Point, but instead of bringing BBQ, this time they’re bearing treasures of Southern comfort-style cuisine. Chef Tony Carracci and his wife, Miss Susie, of the Black Star Pirate BBQ at Point San Pablo Harbor, are launching a dining and music spot called Baltic Kiss. A tentative Grand Opening is set for Fri., Aug. 12 at the venue’s location in the historic Baltic Building at 135 Park Place in Point Richmond.
RICHMOND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Scoop of Sonoma – Artisanal frozen custard beyond imagination

I first met Paul Dubray and Alain Lecloux, producers extraordinaire of all the quintessential frozen custards of Scoops of Sonoma, back in the days before COVID at the annual Wine Festival in Santa Rosa. I enjoyed chatting with them and still remember their story about how their chocolate came to Sonoma County from Alain’s mom in Belgium.
SONOMA, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cypress Crossings, a New Community of Popular Ranch-Style Homes in Oakley, California

OAKLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. Cypress Crossings is located just south of East Cypress Road and close to Highway 4, providing easy access to the major employment centers in San Francisco’s East Bay. Cypress Crossings is near shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood and AMC ® Brentwood and just a short drive to outdoor recreation, including boating and water sports at the San Joaquin Delta, hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, and golfing at Brentwood Golf Club. Cypress Crossings is located within the Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005074/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OAKLEY, CA
sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa’s Jack & Tony’s to Become 1910 Bar and Provisions

The former Jack & Tony’s in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square will reopen as 1910 Bar and Provisions later this year. Windsor restaurateurs JC Adams and Brad Barmore of Kin and Healdsburg’s Kin Smoke will turn the long-fallow space in the historic Jacobs building into a cocktail-focused eatery with pizza, sliders and shared plates. Unlike their family-focused restaurants in Windsor and Healdsburg, 1910 Bar and Provisions will have late-night offerings and a full bar, said Adams.
SANTA ROSA, CA
What Now San Francisco

MIXT to Open Its First Marin Location

MIXT, known for its full-meal salads made with local, organic ingredients, will open its newest restaurant on Thursday, July 21 in Mill Valley. This will be MIXT’s first location in Marin County. MIXT will host a grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Eater

This Popular Farmers Market Could Move or Close Due to Friction With Nearby Private School

Despite being one of San Francisco’s most popular Sunday food destinations, the Outer Sunset Farmers’ Market & Mercantile may be on the move. The disheartening news, first reported by SFGATE, comes as market organizer Angie Petitt faces off with the administration of St. Ignatius College Preparatory, a private school located on the street where the market occurs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Nationwide Veterinarian Shortage Has Bay Area Pet Owners Scrambling

A nationwide veterinarian shortage has Bay Area pet owners scrambling. Vet clinics are booked almost everywhere, and patients are being prioritized even in critical cases. Willow Glen Pet Hospital had seven staff members before the pandemic. Now, they have 14 and it’s still not enough, saying they’re having to turn patients away almost weekly.
PET SERVICES
The Almanac Online

Viral cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opens first Peninsula store Friday

In 2017, cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley started selling Crumbl’s signature milk chocolate chip cookie out of a storefront in Logan, Utah. Since then, the popular cookie business has rapidly expanded to 370 bakeries across the country, including a new location in Foster City opening on Friday, July 22.
FOSTER CITY, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for July 22–24

McNear's Beach pool is now open weekends, Sunday 10:30 am–5 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Explore the new Presidio Tunnel...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

See’s Candies National Lollypop Day on July 20th

One of the best things of living in South San Francisco is our proximity to two See’s Candies Factories. Locals know and love the swell scents that float through the air, especially from See’s on El Camino Real, as residents and travelers enjoy taking deep breaths. Each year...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

Bay Area restaurant makes 2022 list of 'World's 50 Best'

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A restaurant in the Bay Area's wine country has made the coveted 2022 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. , a three Michelin-starred farm-to-table experience in the heart of Healdsburg, was the only restaurant in the United States to make the list, proudly taking number 50 in the ranking.
HEALDSBURG, CA
tripsavvy.com

San Francisco's Newest Park Used to Be a Highway

After 20 long years, the transformation of the San Francisco Presidio waterfront was completed with the opening of a brand new park. Opened to the public as of July 17, Presidio Tunnel Tops is a 14-acre expanse of greenery and walking paths that reconnects a park divided by the 101 highway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cost of gas shows up in Sonoma County restaurant, retail business costs

“Rising gas prices have had a direct impact on food and retail costs,” said Kris Wilson, executive director of the Historic Railroad Square Association, an organization committed to promoting this Santa Rosa district as a shopping (for furniture, antiques, etc.), dining and entertainment hub with hotels and a SMART station.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Bay Area Restaurant Ranked Among 50 Best in the World

One Bay Area restaurant cracked the latest top 50 restaurants in the world list. in Healdsburg just made the cut, coming in at No. 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022. "Led by husband and wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton – a chef and farmer respectively...
HEALDSBURG, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Coyotes Take Over Mountain View Golf Course

Coyotes have taken over a Mountain View golf course and players were fine with the animals, until they started scaring children and staff. “I thought ‘hey what’s that thing doing these? That’s in the wrong place,’” said golfer Bev Jauch. “At first I thought that it was a dog, someone had let their dog out but then I realized it was different looking and not real healthy.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

