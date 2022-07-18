Board suspends nurse’s license 17 months after arrest in stabbing incident
By Clark Kauffman
Corydon Times-Republican
3 days ago
Iowa's Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse accused of stabbing a man in the head and borrowing bail money from a patient. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) The Iowa Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse who allegedly stabbed...
The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states on November 7, 2021, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Fairfield on a report that an individual had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Twenty-one year-old Finnegan Edward Malloy reported that 19-year-old Caleb Heisel had shot himself in the head while playing “Russian Roulette.” Heisel was found dead upon the arrival of law enforcement and medical personnel. Officers located a revolver-style firearm with one spent cartridge at the scene, believed to belong to Malloy. Heisel’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Malloy was arrested on November 24, 2021, by the Fairfield Police Department on one count of assisting suicide and one count of aiding and abetting reckless use of a firearm, both class C felonies.
A Unionville woman has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after an accident in March that killed a 20-year-old. Online court information shows Mary Marie Rouse has also been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor caused or knowingly permitted a child or ward under age 16 to drive a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and a $5,000 percentage bond was posted. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for August 9th.
Arrests in Caldwell and Sullivan County are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 5:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Yekson J Acosta of Milan for alleged speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released. In Caldwell...
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing felony charges following a vehicle theft last month. Just after 10:30 a.m. on June 6, Wapello County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burnt car that had been found in a farm field near 12286 Sycamore Road.
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — An assault charge against a former Ottumwa chiropractor has been dropped, but he still faces a lawsuit in civil court. Bruce Lindberg was arrested and charged in April with inappropriately touching a child. Court documents said Lindberg told a 10-year-old boy to take off his...
A Centerville woman is accused of stealing a truck following a Monday morning traffic stop in Pella. Tammy Bradshaw, 52, has been charged with second-degree theft. According to the Pella Police Department, at 7:30 AM, officers noticed a pickup truck driving 5 mph in a 25 mph zone. The truck was impeding traffic and Bradshaw was observed holding her head up with her arm and not wearing a seatbelt.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man described as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, Kirksville police officers were called to Hobby Lobby for a report of a man acting suspicious in the store.
The Edina Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect in a stolen vehicle case, which took place over the weekend. According the EPD Officer David Fagin, a white 2002 Audi was stolen from 101 SW Morgan Street (known commonly as the former Genesis House) at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, July 16, 2022.
An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
A Chillicothe woman was involved in an accident in Randolph County on Monday evening, July 18th that injured a woman from Lancaster. An ambulance took the passenger of a pickup truck, 60-year-old Deborah Pantry of Lancaster, to University of Missouri Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Gregory Pantry of Lancaster, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 23-year-old Kaili Ward of Chillicothe.
A Chillicothe woman was involved in a crash that left a Lancaster woman with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 23-year-old Kaili V Ward of Chillicothe was northbound on US 63 in Randolph County at about 5:50 pm Monday and ran into the back of a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Gregory L Pantry of Lancaster. The Pantry vehicle was moving slowly at the time of the crash. A passenger, 60-year-old Deborah L Pantry had moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
A rural Ottumwa man who repeatedly failed to remove junk electronics, plastics and other trash from a hole in his backyard has been fined $7,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to a DNR order. The hole is about 20 feet in diameter and is a remnant of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri passenger was injured in a late-afternoon crash in Randolph County Monday. It happened at 5:50 p.m. on Highway 63, about one-a-half-miles south of Clark, Missouri. State troopers say a slow-moving pickup truck driven by Gregory Pantry, 61, of Lancaster, Missouri, was rear-ended...
MARION COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — An Iowa man was killed in a crash over the weekend after his tractor was rear-ended. The crash happened around 2:15 pm on Saturday on Highway 218, south of Otley. According to an online crash report, 71-year-old Harold Gorter of Otley was westbound on...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a chain-reaction crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville on Tuesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and East Shepherd Avenue. According to Kirksville Police, a Jeep was northbound on Highway 63, while an SUV was southbound.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — During Tuesday night’s Ottumwa City Council meeting, councilmembers approved plans to build a new roundabout at the intersection of Albia Road and North Quincy Avenue. This is a part of the city's Traffic Safety Improvement Program. The construction of the roundabout cannot exceed $500,000, which...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri toddler had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was struck by an SUV Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 136, two miles east of Lancaster, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sarah...
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An unusual type of roadkill has shown up in Adair County a couple times in the past week. Nine-banded armadillos, which are not native to this area, have been spotted occasionally in northeast Missouri. One was dead on the shoulder of Highway 6 between Kirksville...
I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OTTUMWA — John Deere will move some production from Ottumwa to Mexico by the end of 2023, but simultaneously announced plans to revitalize its Ottumwa plant for the future. The company Thursday announced that over the next 18 months, John Deere mower conditioner production will transition from Ottumwa Works to the company’s existing hay and forage mower factory in Monterrey, Mexico, 1,100 miles away.
Comments / 0