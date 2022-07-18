Board suspends nurse’s license 17 months after arrest in stabbing incident

The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states on November 7, 2021, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Fairfield on a report that an individual had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Twenty-one year-old Finnegan Edward Malloy reported that 19-year-old Caleb Heisel had shot himself in the head while playing “Russian Roulette.” Heisel was found dead upon the arrival of law enforcement and medical personnel. Officers located a revolver-style firearm with one spent cartridge at the scene, believed to belong to Malloy. Heisel’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Malloy was arrested on November 24, 2021, by the Fairfield Police Department on one count of assisting suicide and one count of aiding and abetting reckless use of a firearm, both class C felonies.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO