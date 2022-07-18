Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

Both drivers involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of State Route 251 and 96 in Victor Tuesday were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for their injuries. 87-year-old Ferenc Nagy was traveling east on 96 when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Rochester woman. Nagy suffered head and chest injuries, while the other driver suffered a neck injury from her seatbelt.

1 DAY AGO