Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is at large following a hit-and-run crash that caused a car to strike the side of a building on Bay Street overnight Thursday. According to police, officers were led to the intersection of North Goodman and Bay Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with a car into a building.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman is being charged with arson for setting her boyfriend's car on fire. On June 29, RFD arrived at 303 Ames Street to find the back portion of a vehicle on fire in the driveway. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four suspects are in custody following a gunpoint robbery in Henrietta and subsequent car chase that led police to downtown Rochester Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:34 p.m., MCSO responded to the report of a gunpoint robbery in the 3100 block of East Henrietta Road—when they...
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County deputies say they've solved a string of burglaries in Henrietta. They all happened at the same apartment complex on John Street starting on June 30. Pharell Davis and Amire Perkins are facing burglary conspiracy and grand larceny charges. A large amount of stolen property...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester police officers and a bystander were shot on Bauman Street in the City of Rochester Thursday night. One of the officers did not survive. It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. According to police, the two officers were patrolling when at least one male approached them and opened fire. Two […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A hit and run on North Goodman Street occurred overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of North Goodman and Bay streets just after 2 a.m. Thursday. RPD tells us a red sedan ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV heading north. The impact...
Webster, N.Y — Police have arrested man in connection a recent stabbing. Police responded to the 700 block of Krieger Road for the report of a stabbing just after 7 a.m. Monday. When police arrived to the area, they found a male victim bleeding and suffering from multiple stab...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson in consecutive fires set on a building at East Main Street and Alexander Street, officials announced Thursday. Fire crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and found...
A nurse missing for the past 11 days has been found dead, according to a letter to staff from Rochester General Hospital officials this evening. The letter confirmed the death of Keri Heine, who was last seen leaving her home in Greece on July 10th. Greece Police Chief Michael Wood...
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Four suspects were taken into custody following a gunpoint robbery on East Henrietta Road. Before deputies arrived at the scene, the four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was spotted later in the city. While police were following the vehicle, one of the suspects jumped out.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating a double shooting on N. ClintonAvenue Wednesday afternoon. According to Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 800 block of N. Clinton Ave. Two victims were taken to the hospital—a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries—and a 72-year-old man with non-life threatening...
BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a fire at The Meadows apartment complex on Ellis Drive in Brockport Thursday. Firefighters say it started around 4:00 p.m. in the storage area of an upstairs apartment. The fire then spread to the roof of the apartment complex before it was put out.
Both drivers involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of State Route 251 and 96 in Victor Tuesday were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for their injuries. 87-year-old Ferenc Nagy was traveling east on 96 when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Rochester woman. Nagy suffered head and chest injuries, while the other driver suffered a neck injury from her seatbelt.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There was a triple-shooting on North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street in Rochester Tuesday night. Two of the three victims have died. Police say that around 12:40 a.m. police heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Clinton Ave. and Rauber St. When they arrived on the scene they located three victims who had been shot.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - First responders rushed to save a man after a serious crash at Averill Avenue and Broadway. The wrecked car could be seen off the road, in someone's yard, and the victim was taken away by ambulance. News10NBC is still trying to get information from state troopers,...
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department issued an alert for a missing person Wednesday. According to investigators, 46-year-old Keri Anne Heine was last seen leaving her home on Armstrong Road in Greece Sunday morning. She was operating a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with a New York license...
A Caledonia man accused of assaulting a baby could face more serious charges now that the baby has died. Livingston County D.A. Greg McCaffrey tells the Livingston County News the case is going to the grand jury. 26-year-old Zachary McCaa was originally charged with reckless assault of a child. Authorities...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old parolee was convicted in the shooting death of Paris Washington who was killed on Bardin Street in 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to police documents, Washington was one among three people who were shot and killed during a violent spree of five shootings...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighter crews attacked a heavy fire coming from a vacant building on Lyell Avenue Wednesday. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the back of the building as firefighters stretched a large hose line and started putting out the fire from the outside. After...
