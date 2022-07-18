ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Major League Football (MLFB) Announces "Cleats In The Grass"

 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Major League Football (MLFB) is excited to announce today that the MLFB Training Camp 2022 has officially begun. Over the last several days over 260 players have gone through their physicals and are finally putting 'Cleats in the Grass'....

E! News

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

The football world has lost one of its own. Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day. "Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul...
DENVER, CO
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs agree with Logan Hall on 4-year deal as rookies report

TAMPA — Just a few hours before today’s rookie reporting date, the Bucs agreed to terms on a four-year deal with defensive lineman Logan Hall. The team’s second-round pick and first choice in the second round overall (No. 33 ) will receive a four-year deal slotted to be worth $9.316 million by the rookie salary pool.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Larson tried to explain the feeling of his role as the public face of the Urban Youth Racing School when a fan -- one of many -- wanted a second of the 2021 NASCAR’s champion’s time. “Yo, Kyle, can I steal a selfie,” he asked. Larson obliged the request and flashed a smile, just a few seconds out of his day, but a moment years in the making as part of his role with the Philly-based program that creates opportunities in racing for minorities. Larson might seem an unlikely ambassador in the wake of his 2020 suspension for using a slur during an iRacing event that cost him his ride driving for Chip Ganassi. He instead built on his existing relationship with the program and grew it into something deeper: Zoom calls with students, buying race simulators, making personal appearances -- all while mending fences with the Black community and spreading the word of UYRS’ mission statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

