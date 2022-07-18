ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local golfers eager to tee it up in AJGA event

A 78-person field with players from 18 states and four countries will tee off Tuesday in the AJGA Dana Incorporated Junior Open at Sylvania Country Club.

Some of the best boys and girls junior golfers in the world will play in the tournament. Among them are three local golfers — Anthony Wayne’s Logan Sutto, St. Francis’ Sam Sutton, and Northview’s Ben Graeff — who have already distinguished themselves against top competition in local and regional events.

“Available sponsor exemptions allow us to give local junior golfers an opportunity to compete in the event,” tournament director Rod Filcek said. “Putting a spotlight on local golfers generates added community interest in the event, while also supporting the development of junior golf in the greater Toledo area.”

Sutto enters the week coming off an impressive six-shot victory on the Golfweek Junior Tour at Indiana University’s Pfau Course, where he was the only player to finish under par after rounds of 67 and 73 (2 under) on the difficult layout. It was the rising junior’s second win on the Golfweek Junior Tour.

In 15 events on the circuit between 2019 and 2022, Sutto has never finished worse than tied for 12th. He’s won twice, with five runner-ups and 13 top 10s.

“I think I have a good chance at the top,” said Sutto, who’s received interest from Toledo, Miami (Ohio), and Kent State. “I play in a lot of events with 100-plus players in the field, so I’m used to big tournaments, which is good. I think it’ll help.”

His other Golfweek victory came last summer in Peru, Ind., where Sutto finished 3-under-par, one shot better than Sutton.

Sutton, Sutto, and Graeff have played in one AJGA event — the Marathon Petroleum Preview at Findlay Country Club this spring. Sutton finished tied for fifth, Sutto tied for 18th, and Graeff tied for 26th.

“It’s a lot more fun because it’s a three-day event with a practice round,” said Sutton, who will be a junior at St. Francis de Sales. “The environment of AJGA events is better than any other event I play in. It’s a lot more fun when you play with the better guys.”

In 12 Golfweek events, Sutton has five top 10s. He won the Toledo Metro Golf Association Spring Amateur at Maumee Bay. His finishes in seven Toledo Junior Golf Association tournaments this summer read like Scottie Scheffler’s year on the PGA Tour: first, first, second, third, third, fifth, eighth.

Sutton ranks third in the TJGA player of the year rankings. Sutto is sixth and Graeff is 14th. The trio is held back by not playing every event. Sutton and Graeff have played in seven of 12 tournaments, while Sutto has played six times. But when they do, their names are usually near the top of the leaderboard.

Sutto has finished first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and eighth. Graeff has five top 10s, including three top fives.

“Every tournament, I’m looking to win,” Sutto said. “But I just want to be able to compete and be close to the top.”

The Dana Incorporated Junior Open has been a goal of Sutton’s all year. He hasn’t set his expectations yet, though he expects to have a number in mind prior to teeing off on Tuesday. Nerves are common at bigger events when college coaches are present, but “I feel like I get more focused,” Sutton said.

Sutto has a laser-focused approach and tries not to let his mind wander during the round. Then he’ll reflect afterward and appreciate that coaches are interested in watching him.

The gallery might be even bigger this week with hometown fans.

“It’s good to represent my community in a big tournament with kids from all over the nation,” Sutto said. “I know the tournament has been ranked as one of the top AJGA events, so it’s just good to compete against other good players.”

