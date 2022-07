You know it's your girl, Keke Palmer! The actress is the latest star to tackle WIRED Autocomplete Interview -- and as Keke very appropriately puts it: "Mama's getting hot on the net!" In the 14-minute video, the "Nope" star answers the Internet's most burning questions, ranging from what's her real name, how she first got discovered, what are some of her "favorite things" and more. Some of the notable highlights from the hilarious interview include Keke discussing her iconic memes -- such as "Sorry to this Man" --, her showing off her two, epic Angela Bassett impressions and her recalling how she ruined her already bad eyesight after sunburning her retinas.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO