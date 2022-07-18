7-Year-Old Shot in Maple Heights

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

No matter how many stories of violence and senseless shootings you see on your timeline, innocent children caught in crossfire seems to make everyone stop and ask themself one simple question: What the heck is going on?

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Just after midnight on Monday, a 7-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

At the time, police in Maple Heights were already on scene investigating several gunshots in the area of Libby Road and Thomas Street.

Officers found several shell casings on the scene and later learned the 7-year-old was shot while riding in a vehicle on Libby Road.

If you have any information on this shooting you’re encouraged to contact Maple Heights Police: (216) 662-1234

