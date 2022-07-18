ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

7-Year-Old Shot in Maple Heights

By Matty Willz
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGXua_0gjr4G0A00
Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

No matter how many stories of violence and senseless shootings you see on your timeline, innocent children caught in crossfire seems to make everyone stop and ask themself one simple question: What the heck is going on?

This story was originally posted by FOX 8.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Just after midnight on Monday, a 7-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

At the time, police in Maple Heights were already on scene investigating several gunshots in the area of Libby Road and Thomas Street.

Officers found several shell casings on the scene and later learned the 7-year-old was shot while riding in a vehicle on Libby Road.

Finish this story [here].

If you have any information on this shooting you’re encouraged to contact Maple Heights Police: (216) 662-1234

7-Year-Old Shot in Maple Heights was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Missing 12-year-old boy from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend, according to a statement from the department. Austin Lauer, was reported missing on July 17, around 6 p.m. when he left a friend's house...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

14-year-old shot, killed on the West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a shooter in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Tuesday night. The shooting stemmed from a dispute during a dice game, Chief of Police Wayne Drummond said during the press conference announcing his hiring on July 21. Drummond referenced the recent shooting as an example of what the police cannot control.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Cleveland Family Demands $20 Million From the City After Deadly Botched Car Chase

A family in Cleveland, Ohio, who lost their 13-year-old daughter at the hands of police in 2019, are now suing the city for $20 million dollars. Police departments across the country have been heavily scrutinized for their perceived lack of caution and ostensive ability to skate on the edge of mandated policy. We’ll continue to share these stories in hopes of encouraging folks – on both sides of the law – to continue to strive to do the right thing.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Fox
cleveland19.com

Canton Police: Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect?

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Canton Police are looking to the public to help them identify the suspect of a robbery that took place Tuesday at the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of 30th Street. According to police, around 4:40 p.m. the suspect passed the teller a...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting of Canton Couple

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have video evidence they are looking at after a city couple was hurt in a drive-by shooting last week. 25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife Savannah were struck by a single bullet. It happened as they stood outside their...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to identify this suspect of shoplifting that took place June 22 at Old Navy in Steelyard Commons. According to police, the man picked up 20 pairs of women’s jeans worth $1000, and walked out of the store without paying.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old Akron man dead after shooting in broad daylight

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron Police are investigating the homicide of 23-year-old Ronald Turner, who was shot yesterday around 4:21 p.m. Police said Turner was outside of a residence in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace when suspects in a vehicle fired multiple shots at him.
AKRON, OH
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy