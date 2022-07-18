ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, 26 other laxative brands recalled for contamination

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The recall of a laxative sold as CVS’ store brand has been expanded to 30 brands of laxatives, including the store brands of Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Rexall and others. The problem is a microbial contamination.

Vi-Jon pulled one lot of CVS Magnesium Citrate Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor from CVS and Navarro stores in June after testing requested by CVS found Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The risk statement in the recall notice, written by Vi-Jon and posted by the FDA, says, “Immunocompromised patients who consume this product may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences.”

Also, the risk statement admits Vi-Jon knows of one “adverse reaction” related to the recall. Combined with Vi-Jon’s own testing finding the contamination, that was enough for Vi-Jon to recall all lots of the following brands of Magnesium Citrate Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor; all sold in 10-ounce bottles.

What brands of the laxative have been recalled?

▪ Best Choice

▪ Care One, sold at Food Lion, Giant, Stop & Shop and Hannaford stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFVGA_0gjr4CTG00
Label for Care One Magnesium Citrate laxative FDA

▪ Cariba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjFwE_0gjr4CTG00
Cariba Care Magnesium Citrate laxative, distributed out of Safety Harbor, Florida National Drug Codes List

▪ Cruz Blanc

▪ CVS, also sold at Navarro Pharmacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTXme_0gjr4CTG00
The deconstructed box of recalled CVS Health Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor FDA

▪ Discount Drug Mart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2qWn_0gjr4CTG00
Label for Discount Drug Mart Magnesium Citrate FDA

▪ Equaline

▪ Equate, Walmart’s store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCo5w_0gjr4CTG00
Walmart’s Equate Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative FDA

▪ Exchange Select, used in the military exchange system.

▪ Family Wellness, sold in Family Dollar stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIAiL_0gjr4CTG00
Family Wellness Magnesium Citrate, sold at Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree National Drug Codes List

▪ Good Sense

▪ Harris Teeter

▪ H-E-B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTxEI_0gjr4CTG00
H-E-B’s Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Lemon Flavor National Drug Codes List

▪ Health Mart

▪ Kroger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFkBV_0gjr4CTG00
Kroger Magnesium Citrate laxative National Drug Codes List

▪ Leader

▪ Major

▪ Meijer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KApjP_0gjr4CTG00
Meijer Magnesium Citrate laxative National Drug Codes List

▪ Premier Value

▪ Publix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYvVe_0gjr4CTG00
Publix brand Magnesium Citrate laxative National Drug Codes List

▪ Quality Choice

▪ Rexall

▪ Rite Aid

▪ Signature Care, store brand for Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPdQb_0gjr4CTG00
Signature Care Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Lemon Flavor National Drug Codes List

▪ Sound Body, store brand for Big Lots.

▪ Sunmark

▪ Swan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuWIu_0gjr4CTG00
Swan brand Magnesium Citrate laxative FDA

▪ Topcare

▪ Up&Up, a Target store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LibUN_0gjr4CTG00
Target’s Up&Up brand of Magnesium Citrate laxative National Drug Codes List

▪ Walgreens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrQfH_0gjr4CTG00
Walgreens Magnesium Citrate laxative National Drug Codes List

What should you do now?

If you have this laxative, return it to the store for a refund.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Vi-Jon by e-mailing Recalls@Vijon.com, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then notify the manufacturer.

Miami Herald

