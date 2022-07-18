Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, 26 other laxative brands recalled for contamination

The recall of a laxative sold as CVS’ store brand has been expanded to 30 brands of laxatives, including the store brands of Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Rexall and others. The problem is a microbial contamination.

Vi-Jon pulled one lot of CVS Magnesium Citrate Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor from CVS and Navarro stores in June after testing requested by CVS found Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The risk statement in the recall notice, written by Vi-Jon and posted by the FDA, says, “Immunocompromised patients who consume this product may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences.”

Also, the risk statement admits Vi-Jon knows of one “adverse reaction” related to the recall. Combined with Vi-Jon’s own testing finding the contamination, that was enough for Vi-Jon to recall all lots of the following brands of Magnesium Citrate Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor; all sold in 10-ounce bottles.

What brands of the laxative have been recalled?

▪ Best Choice

▪ Care One, sold at Food Lion, Giant, Stop & Shop and Hannaford stores.

▪ Cariba

▪ Cruz Blanc

▪ CVS, also sold at Navarro Pharmacy.

▪ Discount Drug Mart

▪ Equaline

▪ Equate, Walmart’s store brand.

▪ Exchange Select, used in the military exchange system.

▪ Family Wellness, sold in Family Dollar stores.

▪ Good Sense

▪ Harris Teeter

▪ H-E-B

▪ Health Mart

▪ Kroger

▪ Leader

▪ Major

▪ Meijer

▪ Premier Value

▪ Publix

▪ Quality Choice

▪ Rexall

▪ Rite Aid

▪ Signature Care, store brand for Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs.

▪ Sound Body, store brand for Big Lots.

▪ Sunmark

▪ Swan

▪ Topcare

▪ Up&Up, a Target store brand.

▪ Walgreens

What should you do now?

If you have this laxative, return it to the store for a refund.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Vi-Jon by e-mailing Recalls@Vijon.com, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then notify the manufacturer.