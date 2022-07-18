The World's Best Airlines Of 2022 Were Ranked & Only 3 North American Ones Made The Cut

If you're planning on booking a trip but you're worried about your luggage getting lost, you might have better luck with an airline based outside of North America.

That's according to the latest rankings from AirlineRatings.com, which just revealed its top 20 airlines in the world for travellers.

The list is a bit bleak if you're based out of Canada or the U.S. because very few North American carriers made the cut. However, many of the companies on the list run flights to and from North America, so you can choose to book with them over the more familiar names this summer.

From the list of 20, only three U.S. airlines appeared in the lower half, and none of them are particularly big.

This is the part where we have to say "Sorry, Canada," because Canadian airlines failed to even crack the top 20.

For North American travellers, you may want to keep JetBlue, Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines at the top of your roster of airline picks.

On the official ranking, JetBlue landed 14 out of 20; meanwhile, Hawaiian ranked 17th, while Alaska Airlines scored 19th place.

The ranking was based on how well different airlines dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the recent surge in flight cancellations and staff shortages in the aviation industry.

The No. 1 entry on the list was Qatar Airways, in large part because of how the airline has handled the pandemic.

"Qatar Airways' decision to remain operating through the pandemic meant that it became the world's largest international airline and posted a huge profit -- the only major airline to do so," Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, told CNN.

Second on the list was Air New Zealand, which scored well thanks to its economy, premium economy and long-haul travel options.

AirlineRatings.com assembles its list with input from several editors based on criteria such as safety and product ratings, passenger reviews, profitability, age of an airline's fleet and its environmental approach.

The ranking of the top 20 airlines is as follows:

Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Etihad Airways Korean Air Singapore Airlines Qantas Virgin Australia EVA Air Turkish Airlines All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Virgin Atlantic Japan Air Lines JetBlue Finnair Emirates Hawaiian Air France/KLM Alaska Airlines British Airways

The site also revealed its top 10 low-cost airlines of the year, although it didn't rank them 1 through 10. They are:

Allegiant Air

AirAsia

EasyJet

Jetstar

Flair

Fly Dubai

Ryanair

Scoot

Southwest

VietJet Air

So, if you're planning your dream trip and want to avoid the nightmare of losing your luggage, consider betting on one of these airlines.

There's no guarantee they won't lose your bags, but they do have a better track record of getting the job done!