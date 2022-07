Knowledge is power. That’s why, for years, state education agencies across the U.S. have been building longitudinal data systems to track student enrollments, transfers, financial aid, test scores, demographic traits and other data points — albeit in a deidentified format — to measure progress and inform policy. Professionally known as P-20W systems, short for preschool to workforce, or “cradle to career,” these data systems have taken on different forms in different states. Although California was among the last to build one, a recent case study by the national nonprofit Data Quality Campaign (DQC) argues that the Golden State’s approach involving data governance, political advocates, legislation and investment is one that other state leaders should emulate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO