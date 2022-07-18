The Rays bullpen was so proud after a ball boy redeemed himself from Saturday's blunder

It won’t show up on the box score, but one ball boy at Tropicana Field will head into the All-Star break with quite the redemption story.

During Saturday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, the ball boy stationed in front of the Rays’ bullpen squared up to field a routine ground ball foul. With an open bullpen at The Trop, you’re counting on the ball boy to offer some protection. Well, on this particular foul ball, he let the team down.

The ball rolled between his legs, hitting the pitchers seated in the bullpen. You could see the disappointment on their faces. Like, “YOU HAD ONE JOB, KID!”

In baseball, they always tell you to have a short memory. If you make a mistake, put it behind you and be ready to make the next play. This ball boy certainly did that on Sunday because he went all out for a grounder and made a nice backhanded play.

Look how proud the bullpen was of that effort. He totally redeemed himself in one 24-hour sequence.

MLB fans also loved that redemption arc for the ball boy.

This was how Twitter reacted

You have to love how the Rays bullpen made sure to congratulate him on the play. What a comeback.