ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

These friends funded their trip to The Open by wisely doubling down on the Warriors to win the NBA title

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jpGl_0gjqyuyo00

Some people bet on sports for fun. Others do it with the hope to hit big and get rich. For a few, it’s simply a lifestyle. Then, there are those who use betting as a utility, a means to an end — a way to potentially multiply their money to afford something else.

That was the goal of a group of buddies in Minnesota who decided last year they wanted to make a bucket-list trip to the Old Course in Scotland for the 150th Open Championship, as told by Golf.com. Expenses were going to be more than their typical annual buddies trips, so they turned to NBA futures for extra money.

The bet: Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship.

Andrew Beliveau, a die-hard Warriors fan, was the member of the group who convinced the others to go all-in on the team’s 10-1 odds ahead of last season. They put even more money on the Warriors midway through the season at 6-1 once it was clear they would contend. In all, Beliveau said, the group had around $5,000 on the line.

His confidence was rewarded (and the trip secured) when Golden State claimed the title last month. The roughly $30,000 payout was more than enough to fund their trip to St Andrews. They even secured an $18,000 AirBnB across the street from the 18th green. And, of course, they sprinkled a little something on the golf.

Their biggest bet — on Rory McIlroy — would’ve helped fund their next trip to an Ole Miss football game in the fall, but fell flat on Sunday. But they did at least they did have a little action on winner Cameron Smith.

Going from St. Andrews to The Grove is just another in a series of fantastic decisions from this group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies' David Roddy drops 46 points at Twin Cities Pro-Am

Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy on Tuesday returned to his hometown and put on a show in the Twin Cities Pro-Am in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roddy, who attended Breck School nearby in Golden Valley, dropped 46 points for EC Playaz in the annual summer event at Minnehaha Academy. He dropped in five 3-pointers and had a number of dunks in the contest, including one from a teammate off of the backboard.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five worst trades made in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise of history, tradition, and success, but they also have made some awful transactions in their history. Who could forget just deciding to trade one of the best big men the game has ever seen in Wilt Chamberlain? Or the awful Charles Barkley deal? We’re going to rank those plus a few others based on the loss the Sixers had in these deals as well as the impact the outgoing players made in their new homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces field for event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leaves three spots open for new players

Get ready for three more players to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Tuesday afternoon, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded upstart circuit announced the field for its upcoming third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” Teams have yet to be finalized, as well.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Open Championship#Warriors#150th
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Big Ten take advantage of the Big 12 calling off a merger with Pac-12?

The conference realignment watch continues as the conference media days continue to play out across the country. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC media days the conference is not feeling any urgency to react after watching the Big Ten make its latest move, nor is there any urgency to speed up the timeline to welcome Oklahoma and Texas. Although the Sooners and Longhorns continue to say they are not expecting to leave the Big 12 earlier than originally announced, the Big 12 landscape could be preparing to change even more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Teddy Bridgewater's comments have caught the eye of LeBron James

Earlier in the week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took to social media to speak on a growing issue that he’s seeing with athletes in today’s sports. Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even go their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Boston Celtics' depth in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are nearly finished making moves to complete the roster they hope will be able to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship in their quest for an NBA-record 18th banner. And barring perhaps tracking down a backup big man to help spell Robert Williams III and Al Horford, the vast majority of the players if not all of them have already been added to the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavs second-round pick Luke Travers to return to NBL for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers second-round pick Luke Travers will return to the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League for the 2022-23 season, the team announced. Travers, the 56th pick in the NBA draft, was an NBL Rookie of the Year finalist last season after averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27 games with the Wildcats. He shot 42% from the field, including 25% from 3-point range.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy