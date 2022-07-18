ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: David Feherty leaves NBC/Golf Channel to take announcer job with LIV Golf Invitational Series

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Rumors have been flying about which golfers would be the latest to defect from the PGA Tour to the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, now that the fourth and final men’s major of the year is in the books.

But it appears that the latest name to make the jump for the series that is still without a TV partner is not a player but a popular broadcaster. According to a report in the New York Post, longtime NBC Sports and Golf Channel analyst and TV host David Feherty is making the move.

The report says that NBC has declined comment. Feherty, 63, was a part of the 20-person on-air crew at the Old Course at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship last week.

He’s been with the NBC Sports group in a variety of roles for about seven years. In March, he hosted the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony that included Tiger Woods.

Last week, another popular sports broadcaster confirmed he has had discussions with LIV Golf.

“They called me and asked me ‘Would I meet with them?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’” Charles Barkley explained. “Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

The upstart league that is at odds with the PGA Tour has long been criticized as a way for the Saudi government to “sportswash” its human rights record. In 2022, there are eight LIV Golf events, which are 54 holes with no cuts and guaranteed money for the 48-player fields, as well as multi-million dollar deals, some in the ballpark of $100-plus million. Two events have already taken place; the next is set for New Jersey, July 29-31.

LIV Golf events, which have only been available online via live streaming, boast former voice of the Premier League on NBC, Arlo White, who is in his first foray as a golf announcer. He’s joined in the booth by former Golf Channel analyst Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet.

Golfweek’s Adam Woodard contributed to this article.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

