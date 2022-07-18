ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Calvin Johnson joins Tom Izzo, Barry Sanders in celebrity scramble

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Photo: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — Barry Sanders and Tom Izzo will have new competition when they return to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club for a third year.

The Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back and Michigan State basketball’s longtime coach were among the Area 313 Celebrity Scramble field announced for the 2022 event. Both participated in the celebrity competition in 2019 and 2021.

The July 26 event will feature fellow Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, for the first time, and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who appeared in 2019.

Former No. 1-ranked World Long Drive contender Maurice Allen is back from last year, and American singer and entertainer Kelley James will debut.

PGA Tour players Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar will participate as well. Day and Fowler played in the 2021 celebrity scramble.

Mariah Stackhouse, Sadena Parks and Christyn Carr will represent the LPGA in the event. The winner of the John Shippen National Golf Invitational from July 23-24 will join Willie Mack III and Joe Hooks in rounding out the field.

Commits are divided into six four-player teams for a three-hole exhibition on Holes 14-16 at the Detroit Golf Club. The PGA Tour players captain the teams. The 2019 RMC celebrity contest was named the PGA Tour’s “Best Special Event.” The competition takes place during the RMC’s Detroit Community Days. Admission and parking are free for Detroit residents. It tees off at 5 p.m. ET.

Golfers have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to commit to the field for next week’s tournament. Tickets are available for the Tuesday practice round, the Wednesday pro-am as well as the four competition days, Thursday through Sunday.

