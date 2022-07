John “Ski” Koltonski, 68, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Shelbyville. Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Therese...