Milwaukee, WI

Aaron Ashby lasts one inning on mound Sunday against Giants

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Ashby lasted just one inning on the mound for the Brewers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette minicamp weight 'not a good sign'

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports "coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement," in response to Leonard Fournette beginning mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds. (BucsWire) Fantasy Impact:. Fournette has yet to impress the Tampa Bay coaching staff this offseason after not attending OTAs and now beginning...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Samori Toure could be be a big-play receiver for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers needed to address the receiver position this offseason after losing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and speedy receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to AFC West teams. They did exactly that in April's NFL Draft. They drafted North Dakota State's Christian Watson (second round), Nevada's Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to surprising expansion news

Major League Baseball has held steady at 30 teams for more than two decades since adding the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays before the 1998 season and has held firm at that number for more than two decades, but it sure sounds like that could be changing with a couple of new expansion teams in the near future.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker will be an elite duo for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers might be looking at their best linebackers room since Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk took the field together about a decade and a half ago. It comes in the form of All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell and standout rookie Quay Walker. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has himself an elite pairing, which will be the backbone of this top-10 defense in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Giants#Brewers#Striking Out#Whip#K 9
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Veteran Tryout News

With training camp almost here, the Green Bay Packers are doing some last-minute shopping. It has been reported that Green Bay tried out veteran wideout John Brown. There's no indication that a deal will get done though. Brown bounced around the NFL last season, spending time with the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Jeisson Rosario hits for cycle in Double-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Louisville Bats. CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB — 28th steal of 2022. 2B Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB, fielding error — 20th steal. SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 2 K. 3B Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB. 1B...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB All-Star Game starting lineups announced

Among the starting nine for the NL, the only first-time All-Star is William Contreras, who is in his first full season. On the AL side, Byron Buxton, Andres Gimenez and Alejandro Kirk are all first-timers. Acuña Jr. will take part in Monday night's Home Run Derby as well. First...
MLB
Yardbarker

Projecting the Packers' 2022 record

The Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North each of the last three seasons with head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs. Is there any reason to believe the Packers won't win the division yet again?. They used their two first-round draft...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Francisco Giants
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Sportico

MLB’s First Half Marred by Attendance Declines in 21 Markets

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the unofficial midway point of the baseball season, takes place this evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees’ record pace, Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence and the emergence of Oneil Cruz have been just some of the highlights during the first half of the season. But an exciting on-field product has not been able to prevent attendance from declining across the league—including in New York (the Yankees saw a 7.59% slide), Anaheim (-17.2%) and Pittsburgh (-20.76%). All the data cited is versus the same number of home games in 2019,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Andrew McCutchen reveals the reason he brought the infinity gauntlet to the Brewers dugout

The Milwaukee Brewers ended the first half of the season with a half game lead in the National League Central. While there have been plenty of struggles, there have also been some great moments of joy. One of these is the Brewers’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet Thanos wore in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent episode of Brewers Unfiltered , outfielder/DH Andrew McCutchen revealed the reason he brought the gauntlet into the dugout.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Wan'Dale Robinson signs his rookie contract with Giants

New York Giants second-round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed his rookie deal — a four-year contract worth about $8.2 million. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Coming out of Kentucky, many considered the pick of Robinson to either be a reach or redundant to second-year WR Kadarius Toney. But after investing high draft capital into both players, the Giants will likely find a way to utilize both of their skill sets at the same time. Both Robinson and Toney are capable of running from the slot and are most dangerous with the ball in their hands. Robinson is a former running back, and you can tell in his play style. At just 5-foot-8, he put up 1,334 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season. In Year 1, though, he may not be more than a gadget player, which is reflected in his average draft position of WR102. In a deep Giants receiving room, he may not be relevant this season outside of dynasty formats.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Breece Hall and Jets hoping to avoid holdout

With the New York Jets slated to begin training camp on July 19, second-round draft pick RB Breece Hall looked like he may be a holdout candidate. But after not reaching a deal, the rookie has been in the building all morning in order to reach an agreement just in time for training camp. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
NFL
fantasypros.com

Desmond Ridder signs four-year rookie deal

Just in time for Atlanta Falcons training camp starting on July 19, QB Desmond Ridder signed his four-year rookie contract worth $5.36 million. (Field Yates on Twitter) Previous offseason word coming out of Atlanta has said various things regarding the status of QBs Ridder and Marcus Mariota, but the consistency is often that Ridder will at least give Mariota a run for the QB1 position. The Falcons brought in Mariota to seemingly be the team's starter before drafting Ridder in the third round. Neither quarterback requires high investment in fantasy with Mariota going at QB31 and Ridder going at QB39, according to FantasyPros average draft position. The Cincinnati product was seen as a fairly pro-ready option in the draft who could start sooner rather than later, depending on his situation. Ridder is worth an investment in superflex and dynasty leagues with the potential to see action in the latter half of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Christian Watson signs four-year rookie deal

The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Watson is entering a WR core in flux after the Packers moved WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. With an absurd 224 targets to redistribute in Green Bay, someone is bound to emerge as a winner. However, QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been known as a guy to throw to rookies so far in his career. The aforementioned Adams and Valdes-Scantling have tied for the most passes caught by a rookie from Rodgers at just 38 each. However, somebody has to catch those missing targets, and Watson might just become a beneficiary based on need. Watson is currently being drafted on average as the WR55 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros, just eight spots behind teammate WR Allen Lazard who has been with the Packers for four seasons and has never caught more than 40 passes.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 1980, MLB’s greatest stars met in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. On a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, the palms swayed, the city skyline glimmered, and the micheladas flowed. The American League won 3-2 behind dominant pitching and a pair of fourth-inning home runs. The game itself didn’t feature a ton of action, but the festive energy and the sheer baseball talent and personality on display made it worth tuning in. Let’s run through some of the winners and losers from the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

