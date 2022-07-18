Missoula police department annual report released

MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2021 Missoula Police Department annual report was released, displaying statistics, calls and crime within the city.

The police department responded to 52,666 incidents during the year which led to 9,111 reports being filed and 5,875 criminal case reports submitted.

The report is an overview of the department, touching on all areas including the Administrative, patrol, and Detective divisions.

You can read the full report here.