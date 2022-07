The 'Erin Brockovich' Oscar winner will be feted at the Met Gala-like fundraiser on Oct. 15. A star-packed night at the museum is getting even starrier. Julia Roberts, a movie star if ever there was one, will be honored with the inaugural Gala Icon Award — which will celebrate “an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact” — at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual Academy Museum Gala, a Met Gala-like fundraiser, the museum announced Friday.

