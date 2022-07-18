ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bees boost crops and could steady food prices

By University of Reading
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporting and enhancing pollinators could help stabilise the production of important crops like oilseeds and fruit, reducing the sort of uncertainty that causes food price spikes, new research has shown. Scientists at the University of Reading analysed years of data on the poorly understood effect of pollinators on crop...

BBC

Farming: Union calls for more help as production costs soar

Farming leaders have called for more financial support for farms struggling with soaring production costs. The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), at the start of the Royal Welsh Show, said farming had been hit by a "tempest". It also claimed EU countries were doing more to help their farmers. The...
Nature.com

Net greenhouse gas balance with cover crops in semi-arid irrigated cropping systems

Climate smart agriculture has been emphasized for mitigating anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, yet the mitigation potential of individual management practices remain largely unexplored in semi-arid cropping systems. This study evaluated the effects of different winter cover crop mixtures on CO2 and N2O emissions, net GHG balance (GHGnet), greenhouse gas intensity (GHGI), yield-scaled GHG emissions, and soil properties in irrigated forage corn (Zea mays L.) and sorghum (Sorghum bicolor L. Moench) rotations. Four cover crop treatments: (1) grasses, brassicas, and legumes mixture (GBL), (2) grasses and brassicas mixture (GB), (3) grasses and legumes mixture (GL), and (4) a no-cover crop (NCC) control, each replicated four times under corn and sorghum phase of the rotations, were tested in the semi-arid Southern Great Plains of USA. Results showed 5"“10 times higher soil respiration with cover crop mixtures than NCC during the cover crop phase and no difference during the cash crop phase. The average N2O-N emission in NCC was 44% lower than GL and 77% lower than GBL in corn and sorghum rotations. Cash crop yield was 13"“30% greater in cover crop treatments than NCC, but treatment effects were not observed for GHGnet, yield-scaled emissions, and GHGI. Integrating cover crops could be a climate smart strategy for forage production in irrigated semi-arid agroecosystems.
Phys.org

A history of rye: How early farmers made plants genetically less flexible

Over the course of many thousands of years, humans turned rye into a cultivated plant. In doing so, they have considerably limited its genetic flexibility. Today, wild rye not only has a more diverse genetic make-up, it is able to recombine this more freely than its domesticated cousins. A research team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) has demonstrated this in a new study published in the scientific journal Molecular Biology and Evolution. The results also explain why cultivated rye is less resistant than wild species to developments such as climate change.
BBC

Call for Wales gene-edited crops to fight 'food crisis'

Some farmers claim the Welsh government should drop its opposition to gene-editing crops to help tackle a looming food crisis. Legislation is proposed for England to allow gene-edited plants and animals to be grown and raised for food. There are no similar plans in Wales, and one farmer in Pembrokeshire...
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
Washington Examiner

Climate activists fail where the rubber meets the road

Climate activists appear to choose their objectives with all the precision of blindfold darts. Take the Tyre Extinguishers, a group of British climate activists who have reportedly slashed over 5,000 random tires since March. Since expanding this month to the United States, they’ve deflated 40 tires in Manhattan and targeted around 20 vehicles in Chicago, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco.
Space.com

Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before

As access to space increases, the potential for terrestrial benefits directly tied to space exploration grows exponentially. This article was originally published at The Conversation. (opens in new tab) The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Ajwal Dsouza (opens in new tab) , PhD Candidate,...
TheStreet

Renewable Energy Set Records in April, but There's a Catch

American renewable energy had a record month in April 2022. In fact, several records were set. According to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), onshore wind and utility-scale solar combined to generate more electricity than nuclear for the first time ever. Wind power generated 15% of the nation's electricity that month, which was a monthly record. Meanwhile, the country leaned on non-zero carbon power sources for nearly 46% of its electricity. That was well above the 39% average for all of 2021.
hypebeast.com

Amazon's Prime Air Drone Deliveries Are Coming to Texas

Amazon will soon begin testing its Prime Air delivery system, commencing with College Station, Texas before expanding its service to Lockeford, California. The company initially announced plans to create a drone delivery service in 2013, sharing a footage of how the companies envision what deliveries would look like in the future. Years later, with many changes to the drone comes the current MK-27-7 model, which is said to have increased stability and propellers that minimize high-frequency soundwaves.
eenews.net

Changing cows’ diets could curb emissions. Will farmers dig in?

AUBURN, N.Y. — For as long as people have been milking cows, flies have been little more than pests in the barn. Now, scientists may have found a more constructive on-farm role for the winged insects — as a key ingredient in bovine diets. Flies, worms and seaweed...
