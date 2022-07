The relationship was toxic. And her ex was such a narcissist! Yes, they were definitely co-dependent. She was totally triggered by the whole thing, but it probably had something to do with her anxious attachment style – she ignored the red flags. She was probably just projecting anyway. We live in the age of therapy, and our language is changing as a result. Writing in The New Yorker, Katie Walden calls it the “rise of therapy speak”.

