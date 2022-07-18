ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Armie Hammer

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmie Hammer is an actor from “The Social Network,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” among many others. Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers until their divorce in 2020. He shares two children with Chambers — Harper and Ford Hammer. Hammer has been involved...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Armie Hammer has been 'cut off' from family dynasty

Armie Hammer has reportedly been "cut off" from his family, leading him to land a job selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. A hotel flyer was posted on social media with a photograph of someone who closely resembled the actor working as a concierge. Armie's lawyer denied it was him, but days later, sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor is selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Who is Armie Hammer: his family, career, scandal, and recovery

Armie Hammer is an American actor whose career has fallen off the map due to sexual abuse allegations and struggles with drug addiction. Beginning his career with just a few guest television appearances, Hammer worked his way up the Hollywood food chain over the last decade by earning more supporting roles in critically-acclaimed films. However, allegations of sexual misconduct and addiction forced the actor to enter a treatment facility for six months to deal with his issues.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer's Rehab Treatment

Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Deadline

Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
MOVIES
Fox News

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling with Fendi after claiming fat-freezing left her ‘brutally disfigured’

Linda Evangelista, the supermodel who once said she wouldn’t "wake up for less than $10,000 a day," is gearing up for her comeback. The 57-year-old, who alleged that CoolSculpting left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured," is now starring in a new ad campaign for Fendi. On Saturday, the Italian luxury fashion house tweeted a glamorous shot of the star and teased what was to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winklevoss Twins
Person
Michael Armand Hammer
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Timothee Chalamet
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
People

Armie Hammer Spotted for First Time Since Returning to L.A. with Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer has been spotted for the first time since returning to Los Angeles from the Cayman Islands alongside estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children. In a photo taken Monday, the Call Me by Your Name actor wears brown flip-flops, a blue graphic T-shirt and gray pants rolled up to a mid-calf length. Holding a mask in one hand and a drink in the other, 35-year-old Hammer also has a pair of sunglasses hanging from the neckline of his shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Chambers#Grace Christian Academy#Pasadena City College#The Winklevoss Twins
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
Fox News

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed. The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC

Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
170K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy