SPOKANE, Wash. — Missoula police arrested the person they believe shot and killed another person near State St. and Pacific Ave. in Downtown Spokane on Sunday. Officers arrested Wesley Goings on Thursday, July 21, and booked him into jail on charges of second-degree murder. SPD Major Crimes detectives reportedly established probable cause to arrest Goings for murder in addition to unlawfully possessing a firearm and felony assault.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO