As the mercury stays high in thermometers across Springfield, the people who work at the John Twitty Energy Center are burning coal to keep up with the demand for electricity. In summer, Springfield’s lone coal-fired power plant burns through about 6,000 tons of Wyoming coal per day to generate electricity. In the first six months of 2022, coal-fired power produced 53 percent of the power consumed in Springfield. Wind power made up 37 percent of the electricity used in the first half of the year, followed by hydroelectric and natural gas power for the remaining 10 percent.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO