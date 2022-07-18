Mandan Heroes Race For Time – A Normal Sunday Turns Terrifying
By Bromo
3 days ago
A routine Sunday afternoon in Mandan turns terrifying in seconds. Have you ever found yourself living life, going through the motions of a normal day when suddenly it seems your whole world is caving in? That's exactly what Leisha Hulm from Mandan experienced yesterday. Her boyfriend Alex was out in the...
There was no way I was NOT going to miss this post this morning. If you live here in Bismarck/Mandan I am hoping the same thing happened to you. Just about 48 minutes ago yet another textbook example of what living in this State is all about, specifically in our city. My daily ritual is to hop on board the computer and take my mouse for a ride - checking out the news, and my Facebook page, which eventually leads me to the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page. I saw this photo almost right away...
THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
These are the 10 BEST dive bars in the state of North Dakota!. That's a bold statement, but I just got done counting more than 1,000 votes from our listeners, readers, and fans, so I'm sticking to it. This is actually a story a year and a half in the making.
Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
If you're a coffee lover like me, you're probably scoping out all the places in town that you can get your fix. While traveling around North Dakota last month I noticed something. You've probably noticed that Caribou Coffee is expanding. I was in Minot recently, and saw they opened a...
I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.
As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
Over the weekend the FCC changed the National Suicide Hotline number to 9-8-8. This is similar to how we would call 9-1-1 for emergencies. Previously, the Suicide Hotline was an eleven digit 800-number. This change makes it easier for people to remember when they are experiencing a mental health crisis.
This is a story I can't even begin to TRY and relate to. Netflix and Hulu are just two of many streaming services that thrive off bringing you documentaries, crime series, and such of heinous monsters who went on killing sprees. These shows are popular for several reasons, one is the fascination of attempting to get into the mind of a serial killer, to somehow see what most of these demons have in common - a thirst for terror. Watching and listening to the horrific details kind of compares to driving by an accident on the road, you want to look away but you just can't.
North Dakotans are known for many things; we're nice, we're impervious to cold weather, and we drink a lot of beer, but what are the people of Bismarck known for??. We're chill! -- And by chill, I mean laid back. According to a study done by WalletHub, Bismarck is one of the LEAST stressed cities in the country. Researchers looked at 182 cities and evaluated their unemployment rates, divorce rates, and even suicide rates. There were 40 metric total, that they looked at to come up with this list.
The Bismarck-Mandan area is full of all kinds of hidden gems. When I first moved here three years ago, I didn't think there would be so many things to look at and do; turns out, there are a lot of things you might mis if you're not looking hard enough.
A celebration was held in our household and from the looks of it across America too! First off back on July 13th (Wednesday) the National Day Calendar called for it to be National French Fry Day the 13th - HECK YEAH in BEC's book, as she says, "...if ever left on an island someone please drop me fries every day!"
Lincoln, North Dakota has a lot going for it. Lincoln, North Dakota is my adopted hometown. I live a few miles south of it, but it's where I spend a lot of time. It's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. It's also been named "The Best City To Live In North Dakota" several times over the last few years, including in 2022. I think it's only a matter of time until Lincoln gets its own middle school and high school. No doubt, Lincoln is still lacking a lot of things a town needs like a carwash, a big grocery store, etc it's a town on the grow with a lot of potential.
How often does one find themselves thinking about the "good old days"? Remember the restaurants of our youth, you know the places our families went to and had brunch after church on a Sunday or as a tradition for a birthday. Now reflecting on these memories make those times, trips,...
The most storied boy's high school hockey program in Bismarck will be combined with another school this coming 2022-23 hockey season. Numbers have been declining over the last several years in the Bismarck High School boys hockey program as the city continues to grow to the north. For years, parents...
There is a post that's been shared nearly 300 times on Facebook, claiming a woman abducted a baby from a Bismarck hospital. A Facebook page called "Anyway Goronga" posted this claim to the "Bismarck Rummage and More" Facebook page. The post said a woman impersonated a nurse and waked out...
Bill Barth Ford in Mandan, North Dakota, located at 3205 Memorial Highway has reportedly bought out. Bill Barth Ford has been a staple on the strip in Mandan for many years. They were Norby Rath on Main in Mandan for a long time until Bill Barth bought them and moved them to the current location on Memorial Highway in 1991.
Make sure you save the date of July 22nd! Mark that on your calendar and circle it 22 times! It is the "Back The Blue Bash" event taking place at the Sky Zone from 2 pm - 7 pm. This will be a terrific five-hour show of love for our heroes in blue! We can all thank Drazen Samardzic, the owner of Sky Zone Trampoline Park 5003 Ottawa Street for planning this - Drazen has a big-time superstar that will be there - his name is Tyler (Donut Boy) Carach, a 14-year-old from Florida, who has gained national attention by traveling with his mom Sheena on a personal campaign to thank Law Enforcement one city at a time! Tyler may be packed in a little man's body, but his heart stands tall.
I got a chance to check out the Burleigh County 4-H Achievement Days this afternoon at Kist Livestock. It was fascinating for me to watch all of these young women and men work their animals for blue ribbons and trophies. It was Livestock day for the 4-Her's and pigs, sheep,...
Even with the market rent rising every year, WalletHub claims Bismarck, North Dakota is one of the most affordable cities for renters in the United States. They looked at 22 different metrics to make this determination. Things like: historical price changes, quality of life, job availability and cost of living. These all help renters in the grand scheme of things.
