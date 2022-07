There's something about dirt racing during the SRX series that brings out the best in Tony Stewart. After an up-and-down year, Stewart put it all together at I-55 Raceway Saturday night. His victory in the main event was the third in three career dirt races in the series as the No. 14 was untouchable despite a flurry of late restarts in the last 10 laps.

PEVELY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO