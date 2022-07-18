Illinois has 2 of the 10 Sacred Sites in America Worth Seeing
By Mark Hespen
3 days ago
America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel...
One northern Illinois town just landed near the top of the best places for you and your family to call home in the U.S. Illinois made the list a total of five times. Where do you dream of living one day? Will it be a job that determines where home is, or will you choose what's best and find the job there?
In an industry dominated by men, it's excellent to see a restaurant fronted by a female chef called one of the greatest restaurants in America. Here's the best part, this eatery is located in Illinois. Far & Wide listed the 30 Best Women-Led Restaurants in the U.S. and they featured...
In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
It's now a trendy thing to capture gender reveals on video. Recently, an Illinois family took that to the next level when they revealed to her parents that they were about to become grandparents for the first time. Based on the video description, this happened in Chicago, Illinois on July...
There are a lot of things Illinois is known for, one being the famous city of Chicago and all of the attractions within it. Since being born and raised in Illinois myself, I want to give you a small list of what makes me think of the good ol' Land of Lincoln! To start, clearly Abraham Lincoln. He's a pretty big staple in this state because Illinois is where he started his political career! Lincoln is also buried in Springfield to make his story a little more special.
Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
MoneyGeek.com, using the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), took a look at nearly 300 American cities (297) with populations of over 100,000 to determine the safest and most dangerous places along with their per capita costs of crime. MoneyGeek points out that there's an...
Sunflowers and summer seem to go hand in hand, and their popularity has grown even more this year thanks to the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine. If you seriously need some sunflower joy in your life right now, you're in luck, it's officially sunflower season in Illinois!
Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Michigan. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through multiple forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through a few national forests throughout the state. Locals are also able to hunt near the river.
If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
When I was originally looking at this list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants I was admittedly a bit surprised. As I was going through it I fully expected to see a whole host of American restaurants filling up the space. What I found instead on The World's 50 Best...
Seconds count. That was especially true when an Illinois infant had stopped breathing. New bodycam video shows the moment a detective in Illinois came to the rescue and saved his life. I saw this inspiring story trending on Yahoo News today. WGN News out of Chicago shared the incredible moment...
After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Yelp has revealed the best chocolate chip cookie in Illinois, and it's right in Chicago. Ahead of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp named the top-rated treats across the U.S., with Sweet Mandy B's ranking No. 1 in Illinois. The Lincoln Park and Streeterville bakery describes the...
Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
A new birth is always exciting, but even more so when it's an endangered animal which is exactly what just happened in a zoo in Illinois. Brookfield Zoo in Chicago shared this happy news with a new video share on their Facebook page. It's a critically endangered African antelope who was just born to mama Simone.
