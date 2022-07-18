Sherry D. Hicks Oligney RN.

Delores Theresa (Hundt) Althoff, 97, died peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care, where she had been a resident for the past eleven months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church (formerly known as St. Leo the Great of West Salem and St. Mary’s of Bangor), 210 West Hamlin Street, West Salem WI on Monday, July 25, 2022. Visitation will be at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitation at the church will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Masks are recommended. A private family committal service will take place immediately follow Mass. Delores will be laid to rest alongside George at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. A luncheon will be held at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall, 3287 County Rd O, La Crosse, WI 54601.

