ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Sherry D. Hicks Oligney RN.

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with profound sadness the family of Sherry Hicks Oligney, formerly of Rochester, MN, Galesville, WI and Galesburg, IL announce her peaceful passing on July 17th at the age of 74 after a brief battle with cancer. Sherry was born May 3rd, 1948, to F. A. (Lefty) Hicks...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Don H. Walker

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Don H. Walker, loving husband, father of two children, five grandchildren passed away at the age of 64. Don was born on February 27, 1958, to Dick and Jean (Fees) Walker. He graduated from Alma Center High School, and was united in marriage to Beth Bilda on February 5, 1977, at the town hall in Humbird, WI. They share two children, Cody and Stacy. Don and Beth later divorced. On March 21, 1987, he married Debra Kearney at the Methodist Church in Alma Center and resided in Humbird.
HUMBIRD, WI
wwisradio.com

Posts in July 21, 2022

Tyler Bue - Michael F. Zezulka, 57, of Hokah, Minn., passed away, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. […]. The state of Wisconsin wants the makers of so-called “forever chemicals” to cover the one-billion-dollar cost of cleaning them up. […]. Tyler...
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

Michael F. Zezulka

Michael F. Zezulka, 57, of Hokah, Minn., passed away, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m., until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Michael and Emily’s residence in Hokah. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
HOKAH, MN
wwisradio.com

Delores Theresa (Hundt) Althoff

Delores Theresa (Hundt) Althoff, 97, died peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care, where she had been a resident for the past eleven months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church (formerly known as St. Leo the Great of West Salem and St. Mary’s of Bangor), 210 West Hamlin Street, West Salem WI on Monday, July 25, 2022. Visitation will be at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitation at the church will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Masks are recommended. A private family committal service will take place immediately follow Mass. Delores will be laid to rest alongside George at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. A luncheon will be held at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall, 3287 County Rd O, La Crosse, WI 54601.
BANGOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Obituaries
City
Rochester, WI
City
Rochester, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Black River Falls, WI
City
Galesburg, IL
wwisradio.com

Donna McCoy Rand Leffingwell Hulsey

Donna McCoy Rand Leffingwell Hulsey passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Donna was born in Sparta, WI on Friday, Dec. 13, 1940 to Donald E. McCoy and Martha (Sidie) McCoy and graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1958. She attended Carroll College in Waukesha and married Gene Rand in 1962. They had two children – Kathryn Jean and Michael Robert. After a divorce with Gene, she married Jack Leffingwell in 1972. He passed away in 1995. In 2004, she married Jack Hulsey of Barron, WI. He passed away February 16, 2021.
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

Mary R. Rouse

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Tomah. Pastor Frank Ross will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Dannavang Cemetery, Warrens. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Charlene ‘Char’ Romfoe

Charlene (Char) Romfoe, age 79, passed unexpectedly from this world and into Heaven on July 14th following a head injury caused by a fall at home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the church.
CASHTON, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Fall Sport Show To Feature Food Plot Disscussion

The Wisconsin Sport Show – Fall Edition is moving from Chippewa Falls to Eau Claire and will take place at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center on August 26-28th. As part of this year’s event, there will be two Food Plot Panel Discussions open to the general public and led by some of the area’s top food plot experts. Big Buck Adventures, and Continuous Whitetail Management are just two of the businesses that will be discussing the creation and management of high quality food plots as well as taking questions from the general public.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
James
Person
St. Mary
wwisradio.com

David J. Olson

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls in Pigeon Falls. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
PIGEON FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy