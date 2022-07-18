Rockfall immobilizes hiker at 13,500 feet of elevation in Colorado

Don't be fooled – the more prominent peak in this photo is Snowmass Peak, not the slightly taller Snowmass Mountain. That can be seen in the background to the right of the more prominent, but shorter peak. This shot is taken from Snowmass Lake, looking at where the standard route to summit Snowmass Mountain starts to really gain elevation. The small snow-filled gully to the right of the barren section of slope beneath Snowmass Peak is roughly the location of the ascending route. Photo Credit: RoschetzkylstockPhoto (iStock).

Over the weekend, a 29-year-old female was rescued after sustaining serious injuries in a rockfall on Colorado's 14,105-foot Snowmass Mountain, near Aspen.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, the woman's climbing companion called the emergency in at 10:30 AM on Saturday. A rockfall had taken place at about 13,500 feet of elevation, resulting in one of the women sustaining two leg injuries that rendered her mostly immobile. A solo climber, who happened to be an emergency medical technician (EMT), was in the area and able to assist at the scene as a bystander. The EMT determined that any attempt to walk the woman down the mountain would be slow and laborious.

Due to spotty cell phone coverage, communication between the group and the rescuers was unreliable. Ultimately, 23 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen would mobilize to help the woman, along with helicopter support from CareFLIGHT of the Rockies.

At 12:30 PM, the helicopter was able to insert a rescuer into a snowfield on Snowmass Mountain at about 13,000 feet – about 500 feet below the injured climber. This rescuer reached the climber by 1 PM.

Once the patient's wounds had been formally assessed and she was stabilized, the group moved her roughly 300 yards to where the CareFLIGHT helicopter was able to land.

A little after 2 PM, the injured woman had been loaded into the helicopter and was on her way to the local hospital. All rescuers were out of the field by 3 PM.

Following the rescue, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen reminded the public that many backcountry areas in this part of the state do not have reliable cell phone coverage. Because of this, outdoor recreators should not rely on their phone as a means to call for help. Instead, a GPS communication device, such as the Garmin inReach, is a better option.

It's also worth noting that while what caused the rock fall wasn't detailed, rockfalls can be very common on some peaks. Considering the most standard summiting routes of Snowmass Mountain are both class three with notoriously loose sections, a rock fall isn't much of a surprise. Careful movements and sticking to a settled route in rocky fields can help mitigate rockfall risk, but it's always a concern on routes of this nature. This is one reason why it's recommended to wear a helmet in dangerous terrain – but not just any helmet, the right type of helmet.

It's also important to remember that weather conditions on a mountain can vary wildly throughout the day, making it crucial to plan ahead for a range of scenarios. Don't forget to pack the 10 essentials while hiking to use in the event of an emergency.

Thanks goes out to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers for their role in this successful mission. Those interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue operation might considering purchasing a CORSAR card – a one-year card is $3.

