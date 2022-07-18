ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

As Wells Run Dry, Sonoma Valley Reckons with New Water Regulations

Cover picture for the articleWhen water starts costing money, conservation becomes more urgent— a point many believe is often lost in the wider debate about groundwater and fees. Ned Hill, who grew up in the Sonoma Valley and owns La Prenda Vineyards Management, says that reducing water usage in his operations has been one of...

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here’s which of 80 planned California Wine Country hotel projects are in construction

It was just a year ago when hotel construction was flourishing across California, but six months into 2022 paints a different picture. By the end of 2021, there were 121 hotels under construction across the state, with more than 15,000 rooms planned, according to Atlas Hospitality, a Newport Beach-based real estate brokerage firm that specializes in hotel properties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Fit to take over Aquatic Center

Sonoma Fit has a lot of equipment: bench presses, squat racks, dumbbells upon dumbbells; but one of the accessories they don’t have is a swimming facility. That will change August 1 after Sonoma Fit’s acquisition of the Sonoma Aquatic Center in Agua Caliente. “It is with heartfelt gratitude...
SONOMA, CA
Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New rules for well permits in Sonoma County proposed

The Board of Supervisors will consider new standards for well permits at their meeting Aug. 9 in response to California case law to protect rivers and other “public trust resources,” according to a July 11 press release. The county will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Carpool lane opens on southbound Highway 101 in Petaluma

A three-year, multimillion-dollar highway widening project has reached its final milestone with the opening of the southbound carpool lane on Highway 101 in Petaluma, Caltrans and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority announced in a Tuesday news release. The Petaluma Widening Project added north and southbound carpool lanes between Corona Road...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Scoop of Sonoma – Artisanal frozen custard beyond imagination

I first met Paul Dubray and Alain Lecloux, producers extraordinaire of all the quintessential frozen custards of Scoops of Sonoma, back in the days before COVID at the annual Wine Festival in Santa Rosa. I enjoyed chatting with them and still remember their story about how their chocolate came to Sonoma County from Alain’s mom in Belgium.
SONOMA, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

Find rustic luxury at Northern California's 5 best glampgrounds

No other kind of resort does rustic luxury quite as well as a good glampground. And with the arrival of a handful of design-forward properties in the last few years, Northern California is now home to some of the best glamping around. From Big Sur’s OG Treebones Resort to the...
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

Toxic algal mats growing in Russian River

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is urging the public who visit the Russian River to be cautious of potentially toxic algal. It was confirmed through testing that toxic algal mats are growing on the bottom of the Russian River. Algae or cyanobacteria can both grow on the […]
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa considers saying "no more" to new gas station construction

photo credit:  Santa Rosa may join Cotati, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park in becoming the latest city in Sonoma County to ban the building of new gas stations.   With the state on track to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, more and more cities are considering not allowing new station construction.   “The idea is to allow modifications that will not expand fossil fuel infrastructure but that keep gas stations safe and operating as they are now," said project planner Shari Meads with the city of Santa Rosa, speaking at a recent planning commission meeting.   Amy Lyle, with the city's planning division, said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

