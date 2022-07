Today is National Hot Dog Day! The hot dog is considered by many the classic, All-American meal. And the ways to make a hot dog vary. For example, some like me, prefer hot dogs grilled or toasted over a fire. They can be boiled, pan-fried, and even cooked in a rotisserie. The key to a great hot dog, of course, is the toppings. How do you like yours served? Less is more for me. I like to keep it basic, ketchup, mustard, chili, and cole slaw. But I’ve seen some top hot dogs with relish, onions, mayonnaise, cheese, bacon, chili, and sauerkraut.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO