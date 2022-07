Another first-year surgical resident is joining the fray at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Niko Terho has been cast as a series regular for Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Terho will play Lucas Adams, who is described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work,” per ABC.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO