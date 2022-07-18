ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Films expand our experience of the world

By Margie Young More than the Movies
A still from the film “To Olivia.”

Some reflections were gruesome, but others were unbelievable.

“The piano rose to the ceiling as the water flooded into the room, but the guitar resting on top of the piano bench remained perfectly dry,” was one amazing story.

“So many were anxious to share their memories of living through the flood and destruction of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, memories of good deeds of those who leant a helping hand, and memories that are heartbreaking,” reflects Erica Rogler. Chris Norton of WVIA remarked that the showing of WVIA’s film “Agnes 50: After the Flood” at the Dietrich Theater attracted a bigger audience than any of the events WVIA has brought to our community.

Key to fascination of the Q&A after the movie were the comments by retired WYOU broadcaster Dave DeCosmo who is famous for warning Wilkes-Barre residents to “Get out! Get out now!” All were fascinated by the comments of filmmaker Al Monelli who was not born yet at the time of the flood, but he was dogged in his research to discover, not only its reach, but also what has been done to prevent this kind of destruction in the future. Cain Chamberlain, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR), reminded us that the Susquehanna is not always a destructive force. It is indeed an invaluable resource for recreation, he explained, telling us of the many ways EMHR helps to keep it that way.

I want to tell you about two more movies in Summer Fest that I definitely will see. They are “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” and “To Olivia.” They both take me back to aspects of my life. Do you sometimes choose films to see the way I do? I lived in New Orleans one year and loved the opportunities to experience the wonderful live music, so of course I want to see “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” with multiple showings during the dates of Summer Fest – July 15-Aug. 4. This is another 50th Anniversary, this time of The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, starring Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Earth Wind and Fire and so many more.

“To Olivia” is another film of Summer Fest that is on my list because it is about Roald Dahl, children’s book author, famous for favorite books, including “James and the Giant Peach” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” books I read to children when I was a children’s librarian. “To Olivia” is a love story about Roald Dahl and Hollywood actress Patricia Neal, telling how they dealt with their grief when their daughter Olivia died, and in their grief they found strength. For information about any of our Summer Fest films go to our website at www.dietrichtheater.com.

This is our 17th year of River Day! Little did we know 17 years ago that this event would turn out to be a yearly event drawing hundreds to our Riverside Park in Tunkhannock. This year it is from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. This free event includes a Susquehanna Paddle Trip. The trip will be from Meshoppen to Tunkhannock, a 14 mile paddle. It will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Park. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals at 570-388-6107.

We are so fortunate to have so many ways to leave our small worlds and learn about other lives and worlds — 21 foreign and independent films of Summer Fest can do just that. New perspectives. New knowledge. New interpretations. And just think about it — within the same month we have learned about the power and destruction of the Susquehanna River and then two weeks later celebrate its glory and beauty. Life at the Dietrich is always exciting and never boring! Won’t you join us?

