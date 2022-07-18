ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Fan

It’s Time To Plan An Unforgettable Trip To Idaho’s Most Underrated City

By Michelle Heart
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It happens every year. There are so many big things happening at your job that you push off using those precious vacation days. The year starts to wind down and the next thing you know, you’ve got to use them or lose them. The halfway point of 2022...

powerboise.com

Comments / 1

Related
105.5 The Fan

What Being an Idahoan Says About You

Idaho is unique in so many incredible ways. We do our own thing here and it has been working just fine. We love our stunning gem state and everything it has to offer. Some of these are silly stereotypes worth an eye roll and others are right on point. 15...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Fbi#Census Data#Housing#Prevention Magazine#Idahoans#Coeur D Alene
105.5 The Fan

When Is It Legal to Pass on the Right in Idaho?

If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

And Now For The Worst Psychics in All of Idaho...

Are these the worst psychics in all of Idaho? Do you have an experience that beats these? Here are the worst reviews from Idaho psychics. We stumbled across some scathing reviews of Boise from former residents who no longer call the Treasure Valley home. What side of the bed did these people wake up on?
BOISE, ID
NewsTalk 95.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
inlander.com

Backlash over the boom in newcomers to Kootenai County is reaching a "tipping point"

With an entirely straight face, Justin O'Connell tells the Coeur d'Alene City Council that the region should adopt a "Make Idaho California Plan." O'Connell, who is young, well-dressed and sporting a bushy mustache, goes on to argue for bike-only roads, a ban on gas stoves and the construction of massive high rises that would fit the entire population of Coeur d'Alene into a few square blocks. The plan, he says, would help align the region with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations and World Economic Forum's 2030 Agenda.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Top Rated Hot Dogs in Boise

Sometimes you just need a satisfying hotdog or elevated version of one anyway. Boise is again and again coming up on the list of notable 'food' cities. The Treasure Valley is full of creative, delicious and satisfying eateries, restaurants and food trucks. Today though we focus on this particular food...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Does Idaho Have the Most Affordable Tax on Gas?

After what feels like a lifetime, the people of Boise can now get gas for their vehicles for (get this) under $5 a gallon. While that's still expensive, it's somewhat of a relief from the $5.20/gallon most of us were seeing just a week ago. But how much of that price per gallon goes to Uncle Sam?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy