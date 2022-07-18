Arc of Greater New Orleans Announces New Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — On July 18, the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation announced it has submitted a proposal to obtain a lease for the Pontchartrain Beach site and develop it into a passive recreation and ecological education area for the public. The nonprofit was co-founded by Guy Williams, president of Gulf Coast Bank, and Michael Liebaert, retired managing director of the Azby Fund, to restore, develop and operate Pontchartrain Beach. At a July 19 meeting of a Lakefront Management Authority subcommittee, proponents and critics of the plan made their case. Supporter of the project include the University of New Orleans, and the Lincoln Beach Foundation. Williams is hopeful a 49-year lease will be awarded and that federal infrastructure funds will help get the project off the ground.
