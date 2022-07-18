ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Arc of Greater New Orleans Announces New Executive Director

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has hired Dr. Mary Ann Ross to fill the role of executive director. The appointment will begin in August 2022. Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in the fields of mental health,...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, July 18-22: Pontchartrain Beach, Grove Place and More

NEW ORLEANS — On July 18, the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation announced it has submitted a proposal to obtain a lease for the Pontchartrain Beach site and develop it into a passive recreation and ecological education area for the public. The nonprofit was co-founded by Guy Williams, president of Gulf Coast Bank, and Michael Liebaert, retired managing director of the Azby Fund, to restore, develop and operate Pontchartrain Beach. At a July 19 meeting of a Lakefront Management Authority subcommittee, proponents and critics of the plan made their case. Supporter of the project include the University of New Orleans, and the Lincoln Beach Foundation. Williams is hopeful a 49-year lease will be awarded and that federal infrastructure funds will help get the project off the ground.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Education
whereyat.com

New Orleans & Company Hosts Job Fest – July 25

Looking for a new job to get you headed on the right career path in an industry you love, or maybe you're on the hunt for a new job to simply spice up your life? Whatever it may be, New Orleans & Company is hosting an event for New Orleans professionals to find a job or career path that you are passionate about, that directly lends a helping hand to the city we all know and love. This coming July 25, the hospitality industry of New Orleans is holding a job fest for adaptive professionals looking to work in an ever-changing and diverse environment. Now that the world is ready to come back to New Orleans, the hospitality industry will need all the help they can get in accepting our visitors graciously. If this sounds like an opportunity for you or someone you know, then mark your calendars and come on down!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cheddar News

Black Restaurant Accelerator Program Reached 100 Grantees

The PepsiCo-backed Black Restaurant Accelerator Program has reached a milestone of helping 100 businesses, and C.D. Glin, the vice president and global head of philanthropy at PepsiCo, and Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League, joined Cheddar News to talk about the food conglomerate's $10,000 grant to a New Orleans restaurant and the $10 million in grants that it will use to assist even more black-owned restaurants nationwide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Black Entrepreneurs Are Leading New Orleans’s Nonalcoholic Bar Movement

Though famed for its bar-lined blocks — and the ability to drink legally on the walk from one bar to the next — most New Orleans residents are not out imbibing every night, despite what tired city tropes might have you believe. Recognizing that and the long-growing market for alcohol-free spaces, local Black entrepreneurs are leading the way in the city, from a mobile sober bar with deep New Orleans roots to an oxygen bar that hopes to be a safe haven for soul care.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mary Ann#Charity#Board
bizneworleans.com

Bercen Announces $17.5M Expansion of Denham Springs Plant

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, is announcing a $17.5 million expansion of its Denham Springs facility that will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in 23 indirect jobs, for a total of 31 new jobs in Louisiana’s Capital Region.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Amid multiple crises, council members move to limit official travel

Council Vice President JP Morrell and Council President Helena Moreno today introduced an ordinance to curtail taxpayer spending on "non-essential" travel for all city officials. If passed, the ordinance would limit the mayor and any council member's spending on airfare and room and board to $1,000 per trip. A recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
NOLA.com

Block-long mural depicts businessman Troy Henry's family legacy on a grand scale

It may be the biggest family portrait ever. Businessman and former mayoral candidate Troy Henry commissioned a mural that stretches almost the length of a football field, from Religious Street to Tchoupitoulas Street. The two-story-tall painting, by artist Kentrice Schexnayder, pays homage to Henry’s forebears, friends and personal heroes. Every detail ties into his family’s multigenerational New Orleans experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Developer Breaks Ground on 32-Unit Apartment Complex in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS – On July 19, New Orleans Restoration Properties (NORP) broke ground on 32 affordable rental apartments that will span a city block on Earhart Boulevard in Hollygrove. Dubbed Grove Place, the project is expected to cost approximately $14.3 million and be completed by the summer of 2023. The site, which has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina, retains several historic residential structures that will be renovated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12NewsNow

Southeast Texas advocate explains how you can spot human trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaders with Harvest House, a non-profit on a mission to help trafficking victims, attended an advocacy conference last month. This workshop brought non-profits from eight states together, and they discussed ways to make our communities safer. Trafficking of children right here in Southeast Texas can look...
TEXAS STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Developers break ground on Grove Place affordable housing complex

Developers, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso, members of the Hollygrove Neighborhood Association and other officials broke ground Tuesday (July 20) on the Grove Place affordable housing development. City officials and the developer touted the planned Grove Place community as providing affordable rents for 32 households in an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy