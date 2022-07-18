Arc of Greater New Orleans Announces New Executive Director

Looking for a new job to get you headed on the right career path in an industry you love, or maybe you're on the hunt for a new job to simply spice up your life? Whatever it may be, New Orleans & Company is hosting an event for New Orleans professionals to find a job or career path that you are passionate about, that directly lends a helping hand to the city we all know and love. This coming July 25, the hospitality industry of New Orleans is holding a job fest for adaptive professionals looking to work in an ever-changing and diverse environment. Now that the world is ready to come back to New Orleans, the hospitality industry will need all the help they can get in accepting our visitors graciously. If this sounds like an opportunity for you or someone you know, then mark your calendars and come on down!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO