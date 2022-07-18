ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms leave a muddled mess after heavy rain slams the Valley

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Neighborhoods across the...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

3 dead, 6 others hurt after fiery crash involving a stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and six others are injured after a crash involving a stolen car in Phoenix early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to Phoenix police, a car was about to turn left on Thunderbird Road when it was hit by a speeding car traveling north on 43rd Avenue. When fire crews arrived, the car that was crashed into was on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Casa Grande police investigate third shooting in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are looking into a shooting that left a man injured on Friday, July 22. This is the third shooting reported in the city since Monday. Officers say the shooting took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on McMurray Boulevard, just west of...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Newborn baby left abandoned at doorstep of Mesa home, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a newborn baby was left on the doorstep of a random home in east Mesa on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a home near 56th Street and McKellips Road. An elderly woman said someone rang the doorbell, and she thought it was a package delivery. When she opened the door, she found a baby on the ground and called 911.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mazi Mowzoon is grieving after losing his best friend and partner. On July 10, his wife Karen Garcia-Rodriguez was traveling along Highway 93 and heading to Kingman for work. Detectives say she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. She and the baby died at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Monsoon#Az#Cbs
KOLD-TV

Security guard shoots man at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a security guard overnight at a Phoenix convenience store. Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details on what led the security guard to shoot the other man are still unclear, but Phoenix police are calling it a case of self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Maricopa County officials speak on election security

Special session on abortion "highly unlikely" Governor Kristi Noem has said on several occasions that she was planning to call the state legislature back for a special session on abortion, when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Since that decision came out, speculation has mounted in Pierre that Noem is preparing to walk back those previous calls for a special session.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Ak-Chin power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local powerlifter who is part of the Ak-Chin community is empowering others, especially those in his tribal community. Nikolai White was nominated for our segment by fellow champion powerlifter Fred Salas. Salas said White has encouraged a lot of young men in the Ak-Chin community to branch out and try new things like rodeos and weightlifting competitions to give them a sense of self-purpose. “We are all proud of Nick and his team,” Salas wrote. “They’re other state champs here in the community, but he’s our first world champ, and I feel he deserves the recognition for being an inspiration to other young men throughout the Ak-Chin community.” White began entering rodeos at 16 and has competed in the world’s oldest rodeo in Prescott and other events in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy