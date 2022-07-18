Fire damages home of John and April Barker Friday morning

A jet of water from a fire hose squirts out of a hole in the roof of the house of John and April Barker on Wassinger Avenue Friday morning during a house fire. Lydia Kautz

None one was injured Friday morning when the Wassinger Avenue house of John and April Barker caught fire.

According to Detective Kevin Landers of the Abilene Police Department, the residents were home but outdoors when the fire began.